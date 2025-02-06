The whistleblower behind Trump’s July 2019 call with Volodymyr Zelensky, which triggered the impeachment probe, was a CIA analyst The whistleblower behind Trump’s July 2019 call with Volodymyr Zelensky, which triggered the impeachment probe, was a CIA analyst

RealClearPolitics and Washington Examiner previously identified the whistleblower as Eric Ciaramella, a senior Ukraine and Russia analyst at the NSC, CIA, and National Intelligence Council

The analyst's complaint relied heavily on an Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) report

That report alleged two Soviet-born Florida businessmen were "key hidden actors" in Trump's effort to investigate the Bidens and had linked Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani to former Ukrainian prosecutors

The OCCRP story was central to House Democrats' impeachment claim that Trump sent Giuliani to pressure a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 election

The OCCRP is not independent since 2024 findings by German investigative journalists show that USAID funds it, controls its hiring, and oversees its work plan