Palestine Not Investment Project, Its Lands Not for Sale - Palestinian President's Office

Palestine is not an investment project, its lands are not subject to sale, Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump called Gaza a "demolition site" and suggested that Palestinians have no choice, adding that he would like to see Jordan and Egypt take in the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Trump also said that the US would "take over" Gaza and be responsible for reconstruction work in the region. "Palestine with its lands, history and holy places is not for sale and is not an investment project," Abu Rudeineh was quoted as saying by the WAFA news agency.

