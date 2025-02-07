Russian Forces Liberate The City Of Dzerzhinsk in DPR
Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
Russian troops took control of the city of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On February 7, 2025, as a result of active offensive actions, units of the 1st, 9th and 132nd Guards separate motorized rifle brigades of the 51st army and the veterans volunteer formation of the Center group of forces took control the city of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.
Ukraine's troop losses over the past week amounted to 10,435 soldiers.
More statements from the Russian MoD weekly briefing:
️Russian forces liberated four settlements in the DPR and Kharkov region over the week;
️Russian Aerospace Forces fighter aircraft shot down a Su-27 of the Ukrainian Air Force in an air battle;
️The Russian Armed Forces carried out eight group strikes in a week, gas and energy infrastructure facilities supporting the operation of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex were hit;
️The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a "Neptune" long-range guided missile and six Hammer guided aerial bombs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the week.