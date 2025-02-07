https://sputnikglobe.com/20250207/russian-forces-liberate-the-city-of--dzerzhinsk--in-dpr--1121545082.html

Russian Forces Liberate The City Of Dzerzhinsk in DPR

Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.

Russian troops took control of the city of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Ukraine's troop losses over the past week amounted to 10,435 soldiers. More statements from the Russian MoD weekly briefing:

