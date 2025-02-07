International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250207/russian-forces-liberate-the-city-of--dzerzhinsk--in-dpr--1121545082.html
Russian Forces Liberate The City Of Dzerzhinsk in DPR
Russian Forces Liberate The City Of Dzerzhinsk in DPR
Sputnik International
Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
2025-02-07T13:12+0000
2025-02-07T13:28+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
russian armed forces
russian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119326415_0:86:2622:1561_1920x0_80_0_0_6e84828a3955e0213e2dd81877e2391b.jpg
Russian troops took control of the city of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Ukraine's troop losses over the past week amounted to 10,435 soldiers. More statements from the Russian MoD weekly briefing:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250207/russias-special-military-operation-in-ukraine-and-how-it-is-progressing-1105665248.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119326415_214:0:2409:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_5de0e5098663612b3a165fe1e18a1668.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, russian army
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, russian army

Russian Forces Liberate The City Of Dzerzhinsk in DPR

13:12 GMT 07.02.2025 (Updated: 13:28 GMT 07.02.2025)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia's Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
Russian troops took control of the city of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"On February 7, 2025, as a result of active offensive actions, units of the 1st, 9th and 132nd Guards separate motorized rifle brigades of the 51st army and the veterans volunteer formation of the Center group of forces took control the city of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.
Ukraine's troop losses over the past week amounted to 10,435 soldiers.
More statements from the Russian MoD weekly briefing:
️Russian forces liberated four settlements in the DPR and Kharkov region over the week;
️Russian Aerospace Forces fighter aircraft shot down a Su-27 of the Ukrainian Air Force in an air battle;
️The Russian Armed Forces carried out eight group strikes in a week, gas and energy infrastructure facilities supporting the operation of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex were hit;
️The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a "Neptune" long-range guided missile and six Hammer guided aerial bombs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the week.
Russian special operation interactiv COVER - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine: How It is Progressing
18:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала