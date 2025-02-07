International
Soros and CIA: Real Wikipedia Editors
Wikipedia has shed its veneer of neutrality, becoming a liberal propaganda machine - a fact acknowledged by its co-founder Larry Sanger and even Wikipedia itself.
2025-02-07T17:57+0000
Ekaterina Blinova
Soros and CIA: Real Wikipedia Editors

Ekaterina Blinova
Wikipedia has shed its veneer of neutrality, becoming a liberal propaganda machine - a fact acknowledged by its co-founder Larry Sanger and even Wikipedia itself.

Soros’ influence

Wikipedia was largely neutral in its early years, but by 2006, Sanger says, it had begun shifting toward “leftist propaganda.”
In 2007, media scholar Ethan Zuckerman, with strong ties to George Soros' network, joined the Wikimedia Foundation's board.
Melissa Hagemann, a senior manager at Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF), joined the board in 2015.
In 2018, Wikipedia host Wikimedia publicly praised a $2M donation from Soros.

Left-Wing Bias

The Wikimedia Endowment holds $100M, funded by Amazon, Google, Arcadia, and Soros. The Musk Foundation is the only major non-liberal donor.
The fund is reportedly managed by the Tides Foundation, known for supporting leftist groups like Black Lives Matter.
A Jan 2024 report from the Manhattan Institute found Wikipedia associates right-wing figures with more negative sentiment than left-wing figures.
Wikipedia’s trusted sources include left-leaning groups like Amnesty International, B’Tselem, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Wikipedia itself admits it “is prone to neutrality violations” due to systemic editorial bias.

CIA Connections?

Sanger told US journo Glenn Greenwald in 2023 that the "US liberal establishment and intelligence community" use Wikipedia for information warfare.
He claimed CIA and FBI computers edited Wikipedia as early as 2008.
Allegations of US intelligence meddling first surfaced in 2007, when programming student Virgil Griffith used WikiScanner to track government-edited entries.
World
USAID: Soros' Secret Cash Cow
3 February, 16:21 GMT
World
USAID: Soros' Secret Cash Cow
3 February, 16:21 GMT
