Watch Russian Soldiers Obliterate Ukrainian Leopard Battle Tank With Drone Salvo

Russian soldiers used a barrage of drones to destroy Leopard battle tank operation by Ukrainian Army. The damaged machine tried to flee but eventually got stuck in the trench.

Russian soldiers used a barrage of drones to destroy a Leopard battle tank of the Ukrainian Army. After the damaged machine got stuck in the trench, the Ukrainian crew tried to flee but was hunted down by Russian drone operators and destroyed with precise surgical strikes.

