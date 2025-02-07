International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Soldiers Obliterate Ukrainian Leopard Battle Tank With Drone Salvo
Russian soldiers used a barrage of drones to destroy Leopard battle tank operation by Ukrainian Army. The damaged machine tried to flee but eventually got stuck in the trench.
Russian soldiers used a barrage of drones to destroy a Leopard battle tank of the Ukrainian Army. After the damaged machine got stuck in the trench, the Ukrainian crew tried to flee but was hunted down by Russian drone operators and destroyed with precise surgical strikes.
Watch Russian Soldiers Obliterate Ukrainian Leopard Battle Tank With Drone Salvo

The special military operation revealed that drones have become a disruptive innovation of modern warfare, completely altering the battlefield landscape. Russia has effectively stood up to the challenge, bolstering the production of drones and training its servicemen to masterfully operate them.
Russian soldiers used a barrage of drones to destroy a Leopard battle tank of the Ukrainian Army. After the damaged machine got stuck in the trench, the Ukrainian crew tried to flee but was hunted down by Russian drone operators and destroyed with precise surgical strikes.
