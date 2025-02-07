International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Why Russia's Liberation of Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) is a Terrible Blow to Ukraine
Why Russia's Liberation of Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) is a Terrible Blow to Ukraine
Russian forces finally liberated the key city of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People's Republic on February 7.
What exactly makes this city so important?
2025
18:09 GMT 07.02.2025
Russian forces finally liberated the key city of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic on February 7.
What exactly makes this city so important?
Dzerzhinsk served as key part of the Ukrainian defenses in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Slavyansk-Kramatorsk urban areas.
Ever since Dzerzhinsk’s capture by the Kiev regime forces in 2014, the deployed troops kept launching artillery and drone strikes against the neighboring city of Gorlovka, which is now safe from these attacks.
Ukrainian defensive positions in Dzerzhinsk were shielding supply routes vital to Kiev’s forces.
The fall of Dzerzhinsk opens the way for Russian forces to advance on the city of Konstantinovka to the northwest, which serves as an important logistical hub for the Ukrainian troops and which helps supply the Ukrainian garrison in Chasov Yar.
With Dzerzhinsk liberated, this Ukrainian supply artery is no longer safe from Russian attacks, which in turn brings closer the liberation of Konstantinovka and Chasov Yar.
