https://sputnikglobe.com/20250208/wikileaks-exposes-internews-usaid-funded-media-machine-behind-global-influence-1121547782.html

WikiLeaks Exposes Internews: USAID-Funded Media Machine Behind Global Influence

WikiLeaks Exposes Internews: USAID-Funded Media Machine Behind Global Influence

Sputnik International

The infamous US agency funneled nearly half a billion dollars to Internews Network, a non-profit deeply involved in media operations all over the world, WikiLeaks has revealed.

2025-02-08T18:10+0000

2025-02-08T18:10+0000

2025-02-08T18:10+0000

world

wikileaks

usaid

media

influence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105524/45/1055244589_0:60:1920:1140_1920x0_80_0_0_422c2db74e670c2aa068e27c1b94b8bf.jpg

In 2023 alone, IN collaborated with 4,291 media outlets, produced 4,799 hours of broadcasts reaching 778 million people, and trained over 9,000 journalists. Operating in 30+ countries, it has key offices in the US, London, Paris, and regional HQs in Kiev, Bangkok, and Nairobi. But there's more to the story:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

usaid media influence, usaid internews funding