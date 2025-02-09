International
Founded in 1941 by Charles de Gaulle to support equatorial Africa, the French Development Agency (AFD in French) operates under Paris' supervision, funding projects via government allocations, bonds, and reinvested earnings, officially to fight poverty and promote sustainability worldwide.
This benevolent activity apparently has a less benign side.
French Development Agency: France's USAID in Disguise?

Founded in 1941 by Charles de Gaulle to support equatorial Africa, the French Development Agency (AFD in French) operates under Paris’ supervision, funding projects via government allocations, bonds, and reinvested earnings, officially to fight poverty and promote sustainability worldwide.
This benevolent activity apparently has a less benign side.
AFD claims its funding isn't tied to French firms, yet Disclose reports that 320 of 495 contracts (2015-2019) went to France-based companies.
In 2016, AFD issued a €46 mln ($47.5 mln) loan for Douala airport renovations, awarding €24.4 mln ($25.2 mln) in contracts to French firms Sogea Satom and Razel-Bec.
In 2018, Air France and 14 other airlines complained about the dismal state of the Douala airport that actually put their planes’ safety at risk.
The AFD refused to explain how the money it provided was spent on this project and whether it was audited or not.
France’s Court of Audit in 2020 noted a lack of transparency in AFD’s “procedures, impact studies, public enquiries, and disbursements.”
The Disclose investigation also revealed that AFD has no qualms about funneling millions of euros to companies whose management faced accusations of mistreating its employees.
AFD employees have also been known to complain about problems with their management who allegedly seeks to increase the pay gap between them and decrease severance payments.
AFD has also been actively supporting Kiev, providing Ukraine with €400 mln ($413.2 mln) worth of budget support loans in 2022. AFD's private sector financing arm Proparco in 2024 announced its intent to join the European Bank for Development and Reconstruction’s support program for Ukraine.
