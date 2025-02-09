International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250209/israels-billion-dollar-diamond-business-whats-the-secret-1121550296.html
Israel’s Billion-Dollar Diamond Business: What’s the Secret?
Israel’s Billion-Dollar Diamond Business: What’s the Secret?
Sputnik International
‘You mine them, we sell them’. Despite having no diamond mines, Israel hosts the world's largest diamond exchange and ranks among the top five diamond exporters. Based in Tel Aviv's Diamond Exchange District, it trades billions in gems globally.
2025-02-09T17:02+0000
2025-02-09T17:02+0000
economy
joseph kabila
donald trump
middle east
israel
diamonds
democratic republic of the congo
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381417_0:432:1920:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_e0a75ba1d79fbe091ac6a7596c92cd7f.jpg
So how did this happen?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200810/vip-protection-israeli-jeweller-works-on-15-mln-gold-diamond-encrusted-face-mask-1080120463.html
israel
democratic republic of the congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081381417_0:252:1920:1692_1920x0_80_0_0_416ec0ddd3ff2ae2e8306a33a64379bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, diamond, dan gertler, mosche schnitzer, diamond industry, africa, dr congo
israel, diamond, dan gertler, mosche schnitzer, diamond industry, africa, dr congo

Israel’s Billion-Dollar Diamond Business: What’s the Secret?

17:02 GMT 09.02.2025
CC0 / / Diamond
Diamond - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2025
CC0 / /
Subscribe
‘You mine them, we sell them’. Despite having no diamond mines, Israel hosts the world's largest diamond exchange and ranks among the top five diamond exporters. Based in Tel Aviv's Diamond Exchange District, it trades billions in gems globally.
So how did this happen?
According to Australian geologist William Griffin, Israel may have untapped gem deposits. Yet, Israeli diamond tycoons prefer sourcing cheap raw diamonds from Africa rather than mining locally.
Probably one of the most prominent Israeli diamond barons is Dan Gertler, billionaire and grandson of Israel Diamond Exchange former President Moshe Schnitzer.
Having purchased his first diamond mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997, Gertler was later able to secure exclusive rights to mine diamonds in the country.
Diamonds - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2020
VIP Protection: Israeli Jeweller Works on $1.5 Mln Gold, Diamond-Encrusted Face Mask
10 August 2020, 13:41 GMT
The assassination of DRC President Laurent-Desire Kabila, with whom Gertler struck that $20 million deal, put a damper on the Israeli gem tycoon’s plans, but only for a time.
By 2002, Gertler reached an accord with Kabila’s successor and son Joseph Kabila, helping the latter to curry favor with the United States.
In return, Gertler was able to procure gems from DRC state mining company, as well as expand his interests into the local copper and cobalt mining industries that employ child labor.
In 2017, the Trump administration sanctioned Gertler over allegations of corruption in his procurement of mining rights and contracts, which ostensibly deprived DRC of considerable revenues.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала