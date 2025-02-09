Israel’s Billion-Dollar Diamond Business: What’s the Secret?

The assassination of DRC President Laurent-Desire Kabila, with whom Gertler struck that $20 million deal, put a damper on the Israeli gem tycoon’s plans, but only for a time. The assassination of DRC President Laurent-Desire Kabila, with whom Gertler struck that $20 million deal, put a damper on the Israeli gem tycoon’s plans, but only for a time.

By 2002, Gertler reached an accord with Kabila's successor and son Joseph Kabila, helping the latter to curry favor with the United States.

In return, Gertler was able to procure gems from DRC state mining company, as well as expand his interests into the local copper and cobalt mining industries that employ child labor.