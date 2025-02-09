International
Puntland-Somaliland Dispute: More Than Local Feud
Puntland-Somaliland Dispute: More Than Local Feud
US President Donald Trump's remarks about relocating Gazans prompted the White House to name three possible destinations — Morocco, Puntland, and Somaliland.
The latter two, however, have a history of territorial disputes and multiple interested actors.What sparked the dispute?The conflict revolves around the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn (SSC) regions in northern Somalia. Both Puntland, an autonomous region within Somalia, and Somaliland, a self-declared oil-rich independent state, claim the SSC is part of their territory.Why is Somaliland strategically important?It is located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, through which 10% of global trade passes.What is Somalia's position?• Does not recognize Somaliland's independence, considering it part of Somalia, just like Puntland.• Views the SSC as integral to the country, meaning neither Puntland nor Somaliland should have full control without national consensus.What is Ethiopia's stance?Does the US have a stake in this?The US has a military base in Somalia and plans to build five more soon. It does not recognize Somaliland's independence and officially supports Somalia's territorial integrity.China's growing influence in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Somalia makes it crucial for the US to maintain leverage in Somaliland and Puntland to counter Beijing's expansion.
Puntland-Somaliland Dispute: More Than Local Feud

14:42 GMT 09.02.2025
© AP Photo / Farah Abdi WarsamehFatuma Abdi Aliyow sits by the graves of her two sons who died of malnutrition-related diseases last week, at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia, Sept. 3, 2022.
Fatuma Abdi Aliyow sits by the graves of her two sons who died of malnutrition-related diseases last week, at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia, Sept. 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2025
© AP Photo / Farah Abdi Warsameh
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump’s remarks about relocating Gazans prompted the White House to name three possible destinations — Morocco, Puntland, and Somaliland.
The latter two, however, have a history of territorial disputes and multiple interested actors.

What sparked the dispute?

The conflict revolves around the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn (SSC) regions in northern Somalia. Both Puntland, an autonomous region within Somalia, and Somaliland, a self-declared oil-rich independent state, claim the SSC is part of their territory.

Why is Somaliland strategically important?

It is located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, through which 10% of global trade passes.

What is Somalia’s position?

• Does not recognize Somaliland’s independence, considering it part of Somalia, just like Puntland.
• Views the SSC as integral to the country, meaning neither Puntland nor Somaliland should have full control without national consensus.
What is Ethiopia’s stance?

1.
Officially, Ethiopia respects Somalia’s sovereignty and does not take a clear stance.
2.
In practice, Ethiopia engages with both Puntland and Somaliland but has stronger economic ties with Somaliland and closer security cooperation with Puntland.
3.
As a landlocked country, Ethiopia seeks access to the Red Sea, increasing its interest in Somaliland’s Berbera Port.

Does the US have a stake in this?

The US has a military base in Somalia and plans to build five more soon. It does not recognize Somaliland’s independence and officially supports Somalia’s territorial integrity.
China’s growing influence in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Somalia makes it crucial for the US to maintain leverage in Somaliland and Puntland to counter Beijing’s expansion.
