Watch NOW - A Story of Survival That's Shaking the Internet!
Watch NOW - A Story of Survival That’s Shaking the Internet!
The clip, entitled 'Nadezhda', literally 'Hope', was produced by the Out Loud Film Magazine. The short film was directed by Vadim Getz and written by Getz and Daria Kotelkina.
The clip, entitled 'Nadezhda', literally 'Hope', was produced by the Out Loud Film Magazine. The short film was directed by Vadim Getz and written by Getz and Daria Kotelkina.
Watch NOW - a story of SURVIVAL that’s shaking the Internet!
Watch NOW - a story of SURVIVAL that’s shaking the Internet!
Watch NOW - A Story of Survival That’s Shaking the Internet!

18:19 GMT 12.02.2025
© Sputnik
A female military surgeon, captured and tortured in captivity, was brutally mutilated - her back carved with a swastika by Ukrainian neo-Nazis. But what happens next will leave you speechless.
The clip, entitled 'Nadezhda', literally 'Hope', was produced by the Out Loud Film Magazine. The short film was directed by Vadim Getz and written by Getz and Daria Kotelkina.
