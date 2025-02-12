https://sputnikglobe.com/20250212/watch-now---a-story-of-survival-thats-shaking-the-internet-1121561016.html

Watch NOW - A Story of Survival That’s Shaking the Internet!

Watch NOW - A Story of Survival That’s Shaking the Internet!

Sputnik International

The clip, entitled 'Nadezhda', literally 'Hope', was produced by the Out Loud Film Magazine. The short film was directed by Vadim Getz and written by Getz and Daria Kotelkina.

2025-02-12T18:19+0000

2025-02-12T18:19+0000

2025-02-12T18:19+0000

world

ukraine

russia

conflict

film

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0c/1121560848_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_32bd9ff32a35c98194e7b606a7d3b550.jpg

The clip, entitled 'Nadezhda', literally 'Hope', was produced by the Out Loud Film Magazine. The short film was directed by Vadim Getz and written by Getz and Daria Kotelkina.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Watch NOW - a story of SURVIVAL that’s shaking the Internet! Sputnik International Watch NOW - a story of SURVIVAL that’s shaking the Internet! 2025-02-12T18:19+0000 true PT4M22S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what's shaking the internet, what is this