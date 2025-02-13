https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/allied-bombing-campaign-that-shattered-dresden-1121563531.html

Dresden in Ruins: The Most Controversial Bombing of WWII

In February 1945, during World War II’s final months, Allied forces launched a devastating bombing campaign against Dresden.

Operation "Thunderclap" was originally planned for Berlin or Leipzig, but early in 1945 the target shifted to Dresden. Before the war, Dresden had a population of about 650,000, but by February 1945 it was overcrowded with 1.5 to 2.5 million refugees – making the bombing even deadlier. Many historians argue that the attack was not meant to assist the Red Army – by clogging roads leading to the eastern front with refugees – but rather a political move: a display of military power intended to intimidate the Soviet leadership.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn the details.

