Dresden in Ruins: The Most Controversial Bombing of WWII
Dresden in Ruins: The Most Controversial Bombing of WWII
In February 1945, during World War II’s final months, Allied forces launched a devastating bombing campaign against Dresden.
Operation "Thunderclap" was originally planned for Berlin or Leipzig, but early in 1945 the target shifted to Dresden. Before the war, Dresden had a population of about 650,000, but by February 1945 it was overcrowded with 1.5 to 2.5 million refugees – making the bombing even deadlier. Many historians argue that the attack was not meant to assist the Red Army – by clogging roads leading to the eastern front with refugees – but rather a political move: a display of military power intended to intimidate the Soviet leadership.
world war ii’s final months, allied forces, devastating bombing campaign against dresde
world war ii’s final months, allied forces, devastating bombing campaign against dresde

Dresden in Ruins: The Most Controversial Bombing of WWII

13:34 GMT 13.02.2025
On February 13 and 14 1945, Anglo-American forces bombed Dresden, reducing it to ruins. The destruction was catastrophic – 75% to 80% of the city was obliterated.
Operation "Thunderclap" was originally planned for Berlin or Leipzig, but early in 1945 the target shifted to Dresden.
Before the war, Dresden had a population of about 650,000, but by February 1945 it was overcrowded with 1.5 to 2.5 million refugees – making the bombing even deadlier.
Many historians argue that the attack was not meant to assist the Red Army – by clogging roads leading to the eastern front with refugees – but rather a political move: a display of military power intended to intimidate the Soviet leadership.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn the details.
