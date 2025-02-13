https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/budapest-operation-soviet-victory-marks-turning-point-in-eastern-front-1121565097.html
Budapest Operation: Soviet Victory Marks Turning Point in Eastern Front
Budapest Operation: Soviet Victory Marks Turning Point in Eastern Front
Sputnik International
The Budapest Operation (October 29, 1944 – February 13, 1945) was a major Soviet offensive during World War II to capture Hungary’s capital, a key Axis ally.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0d/1121567525_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6935ebe9c13612fbc6932ca645d382d6.png
The Budapest Operation was led by Soviet forces under Marshals Malinovsky and Tolbukhin.The operation encircled Budapest, trapping 79,000 Axis troops.The siege began in late December 1944 after Soviet forces crossed the Danube River, isolating the city and cutting off supply lines to the Axis defenders.Despite German attempts to lift the siege, Soviet forces prevailed. The fall of Budapest opened the way for the Soviet Vienna offensive, hastening the collapse of Nazi Germany's southern defenses.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic on the course of the operation:
The Budapest Operation from October 29, 1944 to February 13, 1945 was a major Soviet offensive during Second World War aimed at capturing the capital of Hungary, a key ally of the Axis Powers which included Germany, Italy and Japan.
The Budapest Operation was led by Soviet forces under Marshals Malinovsky and Tolbukhin.
The operation encircled Budapest, trapping 79,000 Axis troops.
The siege began in late December 1944 after Soviet forces crossed the Danube River, isolating the city and cutting off supply lines to the Axis defenders.
Despite German attempts to lift the siege, Soviet forces prevailed. The fall of Budapest opened the way for the Soviet Vienna offensive, hastening the collapse of Nazi Germany's southern defenses.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic on the course of the operation: