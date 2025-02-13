https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/budapest-operation-soviet-victory-marks-turning-point-in-eastern-front-1121565097.html

Budapest Operation: Soviet Victory Marks Turning Point in Eastern Front

Budapest Operation: Soviet Victory Marks Turning Point in Eastern Front

Sputnik International

The Budapest Operation (October 29, 1944 – February 13, 1945) was a major Soviet offensive during World War II to capture Hungary’s capital, a key Axis ally.

2025-02-13T17:48+0000

2025-02-13T17:48+0000

2025-02-13T17:48+0000

multimedia

budapest

world

hungary

nazi

rodion malinovsky

russia

infographic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0d/1121567525_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6935ebe9c13612fbc6932ca645d382d6.png

The Budapest Operation was led by Soviet forces under Marshals Malinovsky and Tolbukhin.The operation encircled Budapest, trapping 79,000 Axis troops.The siege began in late December 1944 after Soviet forces crossed the Danube River, isolating the city and cutting off supply lines to the Axis defenders.Despite German attempts to lift the siege, Soviet forces prevailed. The fall of Budapest opened the way for the Soviet Vienna offensive, hastening the collapse of Nazi Germany's southern defenses.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic on the course of the operation:

budapest

world

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

budapest operation, soviet offensive, world war ii, hungary’s capital