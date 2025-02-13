International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/soros-secretly-stashes-millions-in-shale-oil-while-publicly-pushing-his-green-credentials-1121566931.html
Soros Secretly Stashes Millions in Shale Oil While Publicly Pushing His ‘Green’ Credentials
Soros Secretly Stashes Millions in Shale Oil While Publicly Pushing His ‘Green’ Credentials
Sputnik International
Soros Fund Management reportedly pumped over $30 million into stakes of up and coming energy companies in the third quarter of 2024.
2025-02-13T15:32+0000
2025-02-13T15:33+0000
economy
george soros
business
texas
soros fund management
open society foundations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102215/91/1022159189_0:352:4500:2883_1920x0_80_0_0_e474aa49434f06956ebd847197d51d1b.jpg
A Stephens Inc. analysis cited by Bloomberg says the hedge fund speculator-turned ‘philanthropist’ is investing big time in Magnolia Oil &amp; Gas Corp and Hess Midstream LP in Houston, Texas.Extracted using an extremely energy-intensive process (most often surface mining, followed by pyrolysis, heating particulates up to 450-500° to squeeze out the oil), shale oil has been slammed by environmentalists as the ‘dirtiest fuel on the planet’.Soros and his Open Society Foundations, meanwhile, have touted themselves as among the biggest friends of the environment, recently committing $400 million in support of ‘green industrial policies’ in the Global South.Good for thee but not for me, eh George?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/usaid-soros-secret-cash-cow-1121534067.html
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102215/91/1022159189_94:0:4406:3234_1920x0_80_0_0_07135120eb91cdd81ca45a444901b68d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
does soros invest in traditional energy, is george soros an environmentalist
does soros invest in traditional energy, is george soros an environmentalist

Soros Secretly Stashes Millions in Shale Oil While Publicly Pushing His ‘Green’ Credentials

15:32 GMT 13.02.2025 (Updated: 15:33 GMT 13.02.2025)
© AP Photo / Hasan JamaliIn response to the high cost of US shale, Saudi Arabia has been selling its massive stockpile of crude oil at rock-bottom prices.
In response to the high cost of US shale, Saudi Arabia has been selling its massive stockpile of crude oil at rock-bottom prices. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2025
© AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Soros Fund Management reportedly pumped over $30 million into stakes of Texas-based shale energy companies in the third quarter of 2024.
A Stephens Inc. analysis cited by Bloomberg says the hedge fund speculator-turned ‘philanthropist’ is investing big time in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp and Hess Midstream LP in Houston, Texas.
Extracted using an extremely energy-intensive process (most often surface mining, followed by pyrolysis, heating particulates up to 450-500° to squeeze out the oil), shale oil has been slammed by environmentalists as the ‘dirtiest fuel on the planet’.
Soros and his Open Society Foundations, meanwhile, have touted themselves as among the biggest friends of the environment, recently committing $400 million in support of ‘green industrial policies’ in the Global South.
Good for thee but not for me, eh George?
In this Thursday, April 27, 2017 file photom, George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2025
World
USAID: Soros' Secret Cash Cow
3 February, 16:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала