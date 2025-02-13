https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/soros-secretly-stashes-millions-in-shale-oil-while-publicly-pushing-his-green-credentials-1121566931.html

Soros Secretly Stashes Millions in Shale Oil While Publicly Pushing His ‘Green’ Credentials

Soros Fund Management reportedly pumped over $30 million into stakes of up and coming energy companies in the third quarter of 2024.

A Stephens Inc. analysis cited by Bloomberg says the hedge fund speculator-turned ‘philanthropist’ is investing big time in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp and Hess Midstream LP in Houston, Texas.Extracted using an extremely energy-intensive process (most often surface mining, followed by pyrolysis, heating particulates up to 450-500° to squeeze out the oil), shale oil has been slammed by environmentalists as the ‘dirtiest fuel on the planet’.Soros and his Open Society Foundations, meanwhile, have touted themselves as among the biggest friends of the environment, recently committing $400 million in support of ‘green industrial policies’ in the Global South.Good for thee but not for me, eh George?

