G7 Has Been Marginalized With Advent of G20 and BRICS
The G7's exclusion has had zero impact on Russia, as the group is in decline especially with the rise of the G20 and BRICS, geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.
"The exclusion was done in the hope that Russia would be weakened at home and internationally. But as we know, this hasn't had much of an effect because the G7 is a declining organization. Even Trump doesn't really believe in it. It's only a club of nations that are very closely tied to the US, which is clearly the leader of that organization. And with the advent of G20 and now of BRICS and of some other organizations, G7 has been somewhat marginalized," the analyst said.
G7 Has Been Marginalized With Advent of G20 and BRICS
US President Donald Trump recently said that Russia should rejoin the G7, making it the G8 again.
"The exclusion was done in the hope that Russia would be weakened at home and internationally. But as we know, this hasn't had much of an effect because the G7 is a declining organization. Even Trump doesn't really believe in it. It's only a club of nations that are very closely tied to the US, which is clearly the leader of that organization. And with the advent of G20 and now of BRICS and of some other organizations, G7 has been somewhat marginalized," the analyst said.