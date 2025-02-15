https://sputnikglobe.com/20250215/hypocrisy-authoritarianism-and-shadow-deals-what-else-is-kaja-kallas-hiding-1121571538.html
Hypocrisy, Authoritarianism and Shadow Deals: What Else is Kaja Kallas Hiding?
Hypocrisy, Authoritarianism and Shadow Deals: What Else is Kaja Kallas Hiding?
Sputnik International
The new EU foreign policy chief is notoriously known for being involved in a spate of controversies. Let’s expose some of them.
2025-02-15T18:57+0000
2025-02-15T18:57+0000
2025-02-15T18:57+0000
world
europe
estonia
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083024473_0:173:3029:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_f26cd124018d96c27c145172201a68c0.jpg
Husband's Russia LinksEstonia’s former PM was accused in 2022 of being DIRECTLY INVOLVED in her husband Arvo Hallik’s business ties with Russia.Haliik reportedly part-owned one of Estonia's largest retail and real estate companies that went ahead with business in Russia after the start of Moscow’s special military operation, which was harshly condemned by Kallas.Budget and Economic IssuesKallas was berated over focusing on international issues, like Ukraine and EU ties, and not enough on domestic concerns, such as:Government DealsThe former Estonian PM is also criticized over a lack of transparency in some of the government’s decisions. This stems from concerns that such projects as major infrastructure initiatives or government contracts were being pushed through without enough oversight or public discourse.Like Father, Like Daughter?The top EU diplomat’s father Siim Kallas served in 2010-2014 as the European commissioner for transport, where his policies were seen as controversial, particularly in relation to his handling of the EU’s competition regulations and transport sector steps.AuthoritarianismKallas faced accusations of AUTHORITARIAN tendencies, as her government tightened its grip on media control and freedom of speech amid tensions between Kallas’ Reform Party and the opposition.Desecration of Soviet MonumentsKallas has been placed on the wanted list over the desecration of historical memory and HOSTILITY towards Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, in an apparent nod to Soviet WWII monuments defaced in Estonia.
estonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083024473_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1b3fa727a8c28b8dc677827a1ac7413.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kaja kallas controversy, kaja kallas husband russia
kaja kallas controversy, kaja kallas husband russia
Hypocrisy, Authoritarianism and Shadow Deals: What Else is Kaja Kallas Hiding?
The new EU foreign policy chief is notoriously known for being involved in a spate of controversies. Let’s expose some of them.
Estonia’s former PM was accused in 2022 of being DIRECTLY INVOLVED in her husband Arvo Hallik’s business ties with Russia.
Haliik reportedly part-owned one of Estonia's largest retail and real estate companies that went ahead with business in Russia after the start of Moscow’s special military operation, which was harshly condemned by Kallas.
Budget and Economic Issues
Kallas was berated over focusing on international issues, like Ukraine and EU ties, and not enough on domestic concerns, such as:
high inflation: it hit a whopping 22.3% annual rate in 2022
economic inequality: the at-risk-of-poverty rate stood at 20% in 2021
the growing cost of living: food prices saw a 12% increase, while energy costs rose by 20% in 2022
The former Estonian PM is also criticized over a lack of transparency in some of the government’s decisions. This stems from concerns that such projects as major infrastructure initiatives or government contracts were being pushed through without enough oversight or public discourse.
Like Father, Like Daughter?
The top EU diplomat’s father Siim Kallas served in 2010-2014 as the European commissioner for transport, where his policies were seen as controversial, particularly in relation to his handling of the EU’s competition regulations and transport sector steps.
Kallas faced accusations of AUTHORITARIAN tendencies, as her government tightened its grip on media control and freedom of speech amid tensions between Kallas’ Reform Party and the opposition.
Desecration of Soviet Monuments
Kallas has been placed on the wanted list over the desecration of historical memory and HOSTILITY towards Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, in an apparent nod to Soviet WWII monuments defaced in Estonia.