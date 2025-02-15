https://sputnikglobe.com/20250215/hypocrisy-authoritarianism-and-shadow-deals-what-else-is-kaja-kallas-hiding-1121571538.html

Hypocrisy, Authoritarianism and Shadow Deals: What Else is Kaja Kallas Hiding?

Hypocrisy, Authoritarianism and Shadow Deals: What Else is Kaja Kallas Hiding?

Sputnik International

The new EU foreign policy chief is notoriously known for being involved in a spate of controversies. Let’s expose some of them.

2025-02-15T18:57+0000

2025-02-15T18:57+0000

2025-02-15T18:57+0000

world

europe

estonia

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083024473_0:173:3029:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_f26cd124018d96c27c145172201a68c0.jpg

Husband's Russia LinksEstonia’s former PM was accused in 2022 of being DIRECTLY INVOLVED in her husband Arvo Hallik’s business ties with Russia.Haliik reportedly part-owned one of Estonia's largest retail and real estate companies that went ahead with business in Russia after the start of Moscow’s special military operation, which was harshly condemned by Kallas.Budget and Economic IssuesKallas was berated over focusing on international issues, like Ukraine and EU ties, and not enough on domestic concerns, such as:Government DealsThe former Estonian PM is also criticized over a lack of transparency in some of the government’s decisions. This stems from concerns that such projects as major infrastructure initiatives or government contracts were being pushed through without enough oversight or public discourse.Like Father, Like Daughter?The top EU diplomat’s father Siim Kallas served in 2010-2014 as the European commissioner for transport, where his policies were seen as controversial, particularly in relation to his handling of the EU’s competition regulations and transport sector steps.AuthoritarianismKallas faced accusations of AUTHORITARIAN tendencies, as her government tightened its grip on media control and freedom of speech amid tensions between Kallas’ Reform Party and the opposition.Desecration of Soviet MonumentsKallas has been placed on the wanted list over the desecration of historical memory and HOSTILITY towards Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, in an apparent nod to Soviet WWII monuments defaced in Estonia.

estonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kaja kallas controversy, kaja kallas husband russia