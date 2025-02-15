https://sputnikglobe.com/20250215/russias-t-90m-what-makes-it-the-best-tank-in-the-world-1121571765.html

Russia's T-90M: What Makes It the Best Tank in the World?

Russia’s fourth-generation main battle tank, the T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough), has been dominating the battlefield in the Ukrainian conflict for months.

January 2025. A Ukrainian strongpoint, along with a drone control post and an anti-tank recoilless gun crew were erased by a T-90M during a Russian offensive.October 2024. A T-90M helped eliminate a contingent of Ukrainian armored vehicles, easily prevailing in a tank duel that ensued.March 2024. A Ukrainian drone control post near Artemovsk was wiped out by a T-90M. The tank struck its target from 9km away – the Ukrainians never knew what hit them.November 2023. A T-90M operating in the Krasnolimansk sector took out a Ukrainian munitions dump and forward troop positions. Proryv’s armaments make it possible to eliminate the enemy from afar with impunity.October 2023. A T-90M took out a Ukrainian assault team that was trying to hide in a wooded area. Thanks to its advanced targeting and systems, the tank was able to wipe out the enemy with indirect fire.

