https://sputnikglobe.com/20250215/what-are-ukraines-rare-earths-the-us-wants-so-much-1121569846.html
What are Ukraine's Rare Earths the US Wants So Much?
What are Ukraine’s Rare Earths the US Wants So Much?
President Donald Trump wants Ukraine to provide the US with rare earth minerals as a form of payment in exchange for Washington's aid to Kiev.
2025-02-15T18:45+0000
2025-02-15T19:00+0000
The January 14 talks between Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance ended in Munich without an announcement of a critical minerals deal.Ukraine's territory contains 36 of the 50 minerals critical to the United States, but only seven of them are mined there in significant quantities, a Sputnik analysis has shown.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn the details.
rare earth minerals, ukraine's territory, us president donald trump
rare earth minerals, ukraine's territory, us president donald trump

What are Ukraine’s Rare Earths the US Wants So Much?

18:45 GMT 15.02.2025 (Updated: 19:00 GMT 15.02.2025)
President Donald Trump wants Ukraine to provide the US with rare earth minerals as a form of payment in exchange for Washington’s aid.
The January 14 talks between Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance ended in Munich without an announcement of a critical minerals deal.
Ukraine's territory contains 36 of the 50 minerals critical to the United States, but only seven of them are mined there in significant quantities, a Sputnik analysis has shown.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn the details.
