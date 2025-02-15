https://sputnikglobe.com/20250215/what-are-ukraines-rare-earths-the-us-wants-so-much-1121569846.html
What are Ukraine’s Rare Earths the US Wants So Much?
President Donald Trump wants Ukraine to provide the US with rare earth minerals as a form of payment in exchange for Washington’s aid to Kiev.
The January 14 talks between Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance ended in Munich without an announcement of a critical minerals deal.Ukraine's territory contains 36 of the 50 minerals critical to the United States, but only seven of them are mined there in significant quantities, a Sputnik analysis has shown.Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn the details.
18:45 GMT 15.02.2025 (Updated: 19:00 GMT 15.02.2025)
Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn the details.