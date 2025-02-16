https://sputnikglobe.com/20250216/hidden-ties-behind-ozempic-makers-billion-dollar-empire-blackrock-and-vanguards-role-exposed-1121574533.html

Hidden Ties Behind Ozempic Maker's Billion-Dollar Empire: BlackRock and Vanguard’s Role Exposed

Despite warnings about the dangers of type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic, its makers Novo Nordisk, an esteemed member of Big Pharma, continues to profit.

Recently, the firm became Europe’s most valuable company with a market cap over $350 billion as Hollywood stars and celebrities praised its products.However, the question remains: Can you get any shadier than profiting from a potentially dangerous drug, especially with Novo Nordisk’s ties to controversial firms?The Dark Side of Profits and Big Pharma TracesAmong Novo Nordisk's top institutional shareholders are BlackRock and Vanguard Group, owning 5% and 2.8% of its Class B stock, respectively. Both firms have a history of profiting from conflicts, including those in Gaza and Ukraine, where they've been involved in land acquisitions amidst the chaos.Shady ConnectionsSo, how does this tie back to Novo Nordisk? Well, when major players like BlackRock and Vanguard are heavily invested in a company, it’s not just about financial returns — they can shape the corporate direction, often with little regard for the ethical implications of the products they help market.Other Notable Shareholders of Novo NordiskIn addition to BlackRock and Vanguard, there are a few more heavy hitters that round out the top shareholders of Novo Nordisk. Some of these companies have their own controversial reputations:

