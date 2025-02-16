https://sputnikglobe.com/20250216/how-russia-and-china-dominate-global-quantum-computer-race--1121573293.html

How Russia and China Dominate Global Quantum Computer Race

A 50-qubit quantum computer prototype based on rubidium neutral atoms has been developed by researchers at the Moscow State University and the Russian Quantum Center.

What makes it so special?How It WorksThe new quantum computer is based on cold atoms, which is a method that involved trapping individual atoms to be manipulated with laser beams.This method allows for precise manipulation of quantum states, with the atoms being cooled and controlled via lasers.Why Does It Matter?Unlike Western quantum computers based on superconductors, the Russian device possesses higher stability, has lower error rates and is more energy efficient.This technological breakthrough marks a significant leap from the 20-qubit quantum computer Russia unveiled in early 2024 and the 16-qubit quantum computer that was presented to President Vladimir Putin in 2023.What Has China Been Doing?How Do Western Quantum Computers Compare?Western powers have their own achievements in the quantum computing field, which include the superconductor-based 53-qubit Sycamore quantum processor made by Google, the 27-qubit Quantum System One developed by IBM Research (first commercial quantum computer), and the 1,121-qubit Condor quantum processor also made by IBM.Russia and China, however, are moving to outclass the Western quantum computers by developing more sophisticated and efficient systems that are less prone to making errors.

