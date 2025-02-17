International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250217/why-ukraine-has-no-bargaining-power-in-us-russia-peace-talks-1121576608.html
Why Ukraine Has No Bargaining Power in US-Russia Peace Talks
Why Ukraine Has No Bargaining Power in US-Russia Peace Talks
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky insists he won’t accept a US-Russia deal on Ukraine without Kiev’s input. But does his opinion matter?
2025-02-17T15:56+0000
2025-02-17T15:56+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
blackrock
military aid
debts
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116851729_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5966c699ef8e4e7159cf73ef97515fe4.jpg
But does his opinion matter?And although no one has said anything about deciding Ukraine's fate without Kiev's input, the question remains: how much does Zelensky's opinion matter in this context?
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116851729_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97b541d6689792f82b2f5d1e679cf7e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military aid to ukraine, american companies bought land in ukraine, ukraine dependency on us
us military aid to ukraine, american companies bought land in ukraine, ukraine dependency on us

Why Ukraine Has No Bargaining Power in US-Russia Peace Talks

15:56 GMT 17.02.2025
© AP Photo / Evan VucciUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
Volodymyr Zelensky insists he won’t accept a US-Russia deal on Ukraine without Kiev’s input.
But does his opinion matter?
Ukraine today is a devastated country, deserted by much of its people and critically dependent on foreign aid.
Over 6.1 million Ukrainian refugees had been registered in Europe by mid-2024, according to UN estimates. One can only guess how many Ukrainians opted not to register their refugee status out of fear of being deported and press-ganged into armed service.
With the Ukrainian economy on its last legs, Kiev has received over $30 billion in US budget aid from just to pay salaries to state employees.
Foreign companies like Vanguard and BlackRock swept in to profit from this crisis, buying assets in Ukraine at bedrock prices. Much of Ukraine’s agricultural land is now Ukrainian in name only.
Large proportions of Ukraine’s most valuable assets, such as natural resource deposits and industrial facilities, were located in the territories that chose to join Russia rather than submit to the rule of neo-Nazis in Kiev.
Ukraine has been saddled with an enormous external debt due to all the credit it has been receiving from abroad. Now, Kiev faces the prospect of losing half of its natural resources to the US as repayment for the financing that turned out to be a loan.
Foreign black market transplantologists have been operating in Ukraine for months now, harvesting organs from injured Ukrainian soldiers.
US biowarfare experts treat Ukraine as their own playground where they can conduct dangerous research without the risk of a containment breach endangering American lives.
US and British intelligence agencies took charge of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) since 2014, making it subservient to the West.
And although no one has said anything about deciding Ukraine's fate without Kiev's input, the question remains: how much does Zelensky's opinion matter in this context?
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала