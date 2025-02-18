Russia Working on Integrating Drones Into Tanks
08:00 GMT 18.02.2025 (Updated: 08:48 GMT 18.02.2025)
© SputnikIDEX 2025 international defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi
© Sputnik
Subscribe
"Special attention is given to automating drone control, as tank crews still need to perform their primary duties," the press service of Uralvagonzavod, Russia’s largest tank manufacturer, tells Sputnik.
The increased importance of drones in modern warfare, highlighted by the conflict in Ukraine, has driven this development.
Russian tanks, including the T-90M Proryv, are being upgraded based on lessons from the Special Military Operation (SMO). The T-90M is touted as the world’s only combat vehicle tested in real warfare under extreme conditions, ensuring reliability for crews.
What makes the T-90M stand out? ∙
“It successfully combines high firepower, protection, command control, and tactical mobility.”
“Its combat and technical characteristics meet the highest modern standards,” the manufacturer said at the IDEX 2025 international defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi.
How does the T-90M outshine Western tanks?
1.Maneuverability & speed: The 48-ton tank reaches 70 km/h (43 mph), powered by a 1,130 hp diesel engine.
2.Advanced protection: Equipped with Relikt reactive armor and anti-projectile shielding.
3.Comparison: American M1 Abrams: 67 tons (132,000 lbs), max speed 66 km/h (41 mph) German Leopard 2A: 63 tons (126,000 lbs), max speed 70 km/h (43 mph)
T-90M’s armament:
125 mm cannon
12.7 mm and 7.62 mm machine guns
Reflex-M and Invar anti-tank missiles (capable of neutralizing tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry, helicopters, and bunkers)
Innovations:
1.Enhanced turret design to reduce the likelihood of hits and ricochets
2.Multi-layer engine cover for better heat dissipation and fire protection
3.Remote weapon control system, allowing the Kord machine gun to be fired from inside the turret
4.Rear-view camera, air conditioning, and adjustable seats for improved crew comfort