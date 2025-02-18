https://sputnikglobe.com/20250218/russia-is-working-on-integrating-drones-into-tanks-1121578392.html

Russia Working on Integrating Drones Into Tanks

Russia Working on Integrating Drones Into Tanks

Sputnik International

"Special attention is given to automating drone control, as tank crews still need to perform their primary duties," the press service of Uralvagonzavod, Russia’s largest tank manufacturer, tells Sputnik.

2025-02-18T08:00+0000

2025-02-18T08:00+0000

2025-02-18T08:48+0000

military

russia

abu dhabi

uralvagonzavod

t-90m

drones

russian drones

military drones

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/12/1121578230_115:0:1166:591_1920x0_80_0_0_43259c82aae594403cd72ecf48a9269d.jpg

The increased importance of drones in modern warfare, highlighted by the conflict in Ukraine, has driven this development. Russian tanks, including the T-90M Proryv, are being upgraded based on lessons from the Special Military Operation (SMO). The T-90M is touted as the world’s only combat vehicle tested in real warfare under extreme conditions, ensuring reliability for crews.What makes the T-90M stand out? ∙ How does the T-90M outshine Western tanks?T-90M’s armament:Innovations:

russia

abu dhabi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

integrating drones into tanks, russia’s largest tank manufacturer, uralvagonzavod, automating drone control