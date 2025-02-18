https://sputnikglobe.com/20250218/us-companies-took-324-billion-hit-by-quitting-russia-heres-who-lost-most-1121578879.html

US Companies Took $324 Billion Hit by Quitting Russia: Here's Who Lost Most

Russian officials responsible for the economic aspect of Tuesday's Ukraine peace-focused talks in Riyadh have provided their US counterparts a chart detailing some $324 billion in losses suffered by US corporations that quit the Russian market. Here's a breakdown by sector, and info on the major losses of individual companies.

Sectoral Losses:Source: Figures provided to Russian media by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) chief Kirill Dmitriev.Biggest Losers?Information compiled from publicly available reports and company statements over the past 2.5 years shows that:

