Sputnik Hub Opens in Ethiopia

The grand opening ceremony was attended by Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent organization Rossiya Segodnya, and Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

2025-02-19T17:30+0000

Sputnik officially opens an editorial center in Ethiopia – it is the first Russian media outlet broadcasting in the Amharic languageThe opening ceremony of Sputnik's office in Addis Ababa was attended by Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the House of Federation of Ethiopia Agegnehu Teshager, Director General of the Russia Today media group, which includes Sputnik, Dmitry Kiselev, as well as other high-ranking politicians from the Russian and Ethiopian sides."We are taking a big step towards strengthening broad Russian-Ethiopian and Russian-African interaction. And, of course, first of all, information interaction, which, I would say, is now crucial for the formation of a truly fair multipolar world order – an order in which the interests of African countries will be fully taken into account," Valentina Matviyenko said.The Sputnik office in Ethiopia is the first multifunctional editorial center of this size for a Russian media company in Ethiopia. There are plans to create content for radio, a website, social networks and applications in Amharic and English, as well as correspondent work, including with the African Union. Several projects in Amharic have already been launched.Sputnik is actively working on the African continent and is expanding its presence there. Radio programs in English and French are broadcast on radio stations in Nigeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Niger, Mali, Guinea and Zambia. Sputnik is a member of the African Union of Broadcasting and a winner of its radio awards. Sputnik journalists regularly interview top officials of African states.

