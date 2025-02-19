https://sputnikglobe.com/20250219/ukraine-u-turn-is-trumps-revenge-against-deep-state-and-the-democrats-analyst-1121587492.html

Ukraine U-Turn Is ‘Trump’s Revenge’ Against Deep State and the Democrats: Analyst

Donald Trump “never supported the conflict” in Ukraine going as far back as 2015 when he first ran for president and made clear “that he wanted a rapprochement with Russia,” veteran journalist and author Daniel Lazare told Sputnik, commenting on the dramatic reversals in US Ukraine policy seen over the past 24 hours.

“Political tensions, political anger, political hostility are at record levels in the US. The two sides despise one another. It's almost on the verge of a civil war, number one. Number two, there's no question that Trump wants revenge against his enemies. But number three, there's no doubt that his enemies have given him the perfect opportunity. I mean, Joe Biden provoked this war in February 2022,” Lazare said.Joe Biden “knew” that “he couldn’t win this war” against Russia in Ukraine, “yet he showed every sign of continuing it perpetually. He didn’t care. He was willing to keep on sacrificing the lives of young Ukrainians and young Russians in an attempt to keep this conflict going without end,” Lazare stressed.Now, Lazare predicts, Russia may very well get a “Finlandized” Ukraine – demilitarized, purged of pro-Nazi elements, and kept out of NATO, with eastern territories as part of Russia.President Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky got embroiled in a war of words Wednesday, a day after the Russia-US meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia focused on ending the Ukrainian crisis. Trump blasted Zelensky over his refusal to hold elections, saying he's down to "4% approval" and that Ukraine looks like a "massive demolition site" under his leadership.Zelensky responded by accusing Trump of living in a "disinformation space" and saying he would "like to have more truth with the Trump team," prompting the US president to unload on him with an angry Truth Social post about how the “modestly successful comedian” had “talked the [US] into spending $350 Billion Dollars” on “a War that couldn’t be won,” declared “half of the money we sent him…‘MISSING’,” and refused to hold elections. “The idea that Zelensky is going to change the president’s mind by badmouthing him in public media, everyone who knows the President will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration,” the US vice president told media Wednesday.

