Ukraine U-Turn Is ‘Trump’s Revenge’ Against Deep State and the Democrats: Analyst

Donald Trump “never supported the conflict” in Ukraine going as far back as 2015 when he first ran for president and made clear “that he wanted a rapprochement with Russia,” veteran journalist and author Daniel Lazare told Sputnik, commenting on the dramatic reversals in US Ukraine policy seen over the past 24 hours.
“Political tensions, political anger, political hostility are at record levels in the US. The two sides despise one another. It's almost on the verge of a civil war, number one. Number two, there's no question that Trump wants revenge against his enemies. But number three, there's no doubt that his enemies have given him the perfect opportunity. I mean, Joe Biden provoked this war in February 2022,” Lazare said.Joe Biden “knew” that “he couldn’t win this war” against Russia in Ukraine, “yet he showed every sign of continuing it perpetually. He didn’t care. He was willing to keep on sacrificing the lives of young Ukrainians and young Russians in an attempt to keep this conflict going without end,” Lazare stressed.Now, Lazare predicts, Russia may very well get a “Finlandized” Ukraine – demilitarized, purged of pro-Nazi elements, and kept out of NATO, with eastern territories as part of Russia.President Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky got embroiled in a war of words Wednesday, a day after the Russia-US meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia focused on ending the Ukrainian crisis. Trump blasted Zelensky over his refusal to hold elections, saying he's down to "4% approval" and that Ukraine looks like a "massive demolition site" under his leadership.Zelensky responded by accusing Trump of living in a "disinformation space" and saying he would "like to have more truth with the Trump team," prompting the US president to unload on him with an angry Truth Social post about how the “modestly successful comedian” had “talked the [US] into spending $350 Billion Dollars” on “a War that couldn’t be won,” declared “half of the money we sent him…‘MISSING’,” and refused to hold elections. “The idea that Zelensky is going to change the president’s mind by badmouthing him in public media, everyone who knows the President will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration,” the US vice president told media Wednesday.
Ukraine U-Turn Is ‘Trump’s Revenge’ Against Deep State and the Democrats: Analyst

19:02 GMT 19.02.2025
“Political tensions, political anger, political hostility are at record levels in the US. The two sides despise one another. It's almost on the verge of a civil war, number one. Number two, there's no question that Trump wants revenge against his enemies. But number three, there's no doubt that his enemies have given him the perfect opportunity. I mean, Joe Biden provoked this war in February 2022,” Lazare said.
“Trump's attitude is that he didn't support the war to begin with. The war is a disaster. The war is unnecessary, and therefore he wants to end it. And I think in that respect, his actions are entirely rational,” the observer added.
Joe Biden “knew” that “he couldn’t win this war” against Russia in Ukraine, “yet he showed every sign of continuing it perpetually. He didn’t care. He was willing to keep on sacrificing the lives of young Ukrainians and young Russians in an attempt to keep this conflict going without end,” Lazare stressed.
Top Russian and US diplomats meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to discuss peace in Ukraine, and the tattered state of Russia-US relations. Tuesday, February 18, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2025
Analysis
Ex-Pentagon Insider: Riyadh Meeting Shows Trump Aims to Bring Realism Back to US Foreign Policy
Yesterday, 19:05 GMT
“Their policy is so bankrupt, it's such a complete dead end that they have virtually given Trump an engraved invitation to end this war on his own terms,” the observer said.
Now, Lazare predicts, Russia may very well get a “Finlandized” Ukraine – demilitarized, purged of pro-Nazi elements, and kept out of NATO, with eastern territories as part of Russia.
President Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky got embroiled in a war of words Wednesday, a day after the Russia-US meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia focused on ending the Ukrainian crisis. Trump blasted Zelensky over his refusal to hold elections, saying he's down to "4% approval" and that Ukraine looks like a "massive demolition site" under his leadership.
Zelensky responded by accusing Trump of living in a "disinformation space" and saying he would "like to have more truth with the Trump team," prompting the US president to unload on him with an angry Truth Social post about how the “modestly successful comedian” had “talked the [US] into spending $350 Billion Dollars” on “a War that couldn’t be won,” declared “half of the money we sent him…‘MISSING’,” and refused to hold elections.
“The idea that Zelensky is going to change the president’s mind by badmouthing him in public media, everyone who knows the President will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration,” the US vice president told media Wednesday.
