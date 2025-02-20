https://sputnikglobe.com/20250220/russian-woman-describes-how-she-couldnt-bury-her-mother-due-to-ukrainian-shelling---1121590137.html

Russian Woman Recalls How Relentless Ukrainian Shelling Prevented Her Mother’s Burial

A Russian woman from Nikolayevo-Daryino village in Kursk’s Sudzansky district described to military investigators her harrowing experience during a Ukrainian military incursion.

She had been hiding in her basement with her 88-year-old mother and mother-in-law since the beginning of the Ukrainian incursion until February 15, surviving on stored food and chickens. Her mother’s health deteriorated due to the harsh conditions, lack of medicine, and constant shelling and drones, which prevented them from seeking help. The elderly woman died, and her body remained trapped in the rubble-strewn basement.The Russian Investigative Committee has stated that it is investigating alleged crimes by Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries in border regions, citing this account as part of their documentation.

