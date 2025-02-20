International
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250220/russian-woman-describes-how-she-couldnt-bury-her-mother-due-to-ukrainian-shelling---1121590137.html
Russian Woman Recalls How Relentless Ukrainian Shelling Prevented Her Mother's Burial
Russian Woman Recalls How Relentless Ukrainian Shelling Prevented Her Mother’s Burial
A Russian woman from Nikolayevo-Daryino village in Kursk’s Sudzansky district described to military investigators her harrowing experience during a Ukrainian military incursion.
2025-02-20T13:22+0000
2025-02-20T13:34+0000
russia
russian investigative committee
russia
ukraine
kursk
civilian casualties
civilians
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/13/1119825867_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c36e66a2e6be3aebdea116aef24a062d.jpg
She had been hiding in her basement with her 88-year-old mother and mother-in-law since the beginning of the Ukrainian incursion until February 15, surviving on stored food and chickens. Her mother’s health deteriorated due to the harsh conditions, lack of medicine, and constant shelling and drones, which prevented them from seeking help. The elderly woman died, and her body remained trapped in the rubble-strewn basement.The Russian Investigative Committee has stated that it is investigating alleged crimes by Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries in border regions, citing this account as part of their documentation.
russia
ukraine
Russian woman couldn’t BURY HER MOTHER due to Ukrainian shelling
russian woman from nikolayevo-daryino village, military investigators, harrowing experience
Russian Woman Recalls How Relentless Ukrainian Shelling Prevented Her Mother’s Burial

13:22 GMT 20.02.2025 (Updated: 13:34 GMT 20.02.2025)
A Russian woman from the village of Nikolayevo-Daryino in Kursk’s Sudzha district described to military investigators her harrowing experience during the Ukrainian military incursion.
She had been hiding in her basement with her 88-year-old mother and mother-in-law since the beginning of the Ukrainian incursion until February 15, surviving on stored food and chickens. Her mother’s health deteriorated due to the harsh conditions, lack of medicine, and constant shelling and drones, which prevented them from seeking help. The elderly woman died, and her body remained trapped in the rubble-strewn basement.
The Russian Investigative Committee has stated that it is investigating alleged crimes by Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries in border regions, citing this account as part of their documentation.
