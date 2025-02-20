https://sputnikglobe.com/20250220/trump-hater-ukraine-hawk-what-to-know-about-retiring-gop-grandee-mitch-mcconnell-1121592963.html
Trump Hater, Ukraine Hawk: What to Know About Retiring GOP Grandee Mitch McConnell
Trump Hater, Ukraine Hawk: What to Know About Retiring GOP Grandee Mitch McConnell
The 83-year-old Kentucky senator has announced that he will not seek another term after his current one expires in 2026. Here's what he'll be remembered for.
Leading Republicans in the Senate from 2007-January 2025, McConnell was the longest-serving Senate party leader in US history.McConnell comes from the neocon faction of the party, clashing with Trump and MAGA repeatedly on foreign policy, rejecting Trump's alleged "isolationism" and full-throatedly supporting Ukraine aid.He's also rejected elements of Trump's domestic agenda, including proposals to rebuild US infrastructure.McConnell earned a permanent spot in Trump's black book in 2021, when he accused the president of being "responsible" for the January 6 Capitol riots, and rejected Trump's allegations that the 2020 election had been "stolen," recognizing Biden instead.McConnell's public position and policy stances earned him a series of nicknames, from "Broken Old Crow," coined by Trump, to "Cocaine Mitch" (which the senator capitalized on to sell t-shirts), "Moscow Mitch" and most recently "Glitch Mitch," thanks to a series of embarrassing caught-on-camera moments of him freezing up mid-sentence.The Daily Show popularized the characterization of McConnell as a turtle man, prompting a 2018 change.org petition demanding that he "provide proof he is not a turtle."
