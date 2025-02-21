https://sputnikglobe.com/20250221/drones-on-the-move-russian-paratroopers-smoke-out-ukrainian-combatants--1121594405.html
Drones on the Move: Russian Paratroopers Smoke Out Ukrainian Combatants
2025-02-21T15:25+0000
Paratroopers from the 106th Guards Tula Airborne Division uncovered and eliminated a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit hiding in a private home during a mop-up operation in one of the liberated areas of the Kursk Region.
A drone operator demonstrated real-time coordination between reconnaissance and assault teams, showing how UAVs guide ground forces in eliminating fortified positions.
"We monitor approaches and relay targets directly to the assault units," the operator explained.
Each house is meticulously scanned by drones before troops move in. If resistance persists, attack drones are deployed to "demolish the position."
Russian forces have established a foothold on the outskirts of the settlement, and street battles are underway.