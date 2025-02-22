International
Rubio Calling Russia Great Power Shows US' Recognition That World Order is Shifting
"The US realizes that there are other interests besides the West, multipolar environment is developing and they need to respect other great powers, for sure Russia and China," elaborated Rasmussen.This week, Rubio said that Russia is a global power and that the United States thus has to maintain some kind of communication with Moscow.
Rubio Calling Russia Great Power Shows US' Recognition That World Order is Shifting

19:07 GMT 22.02.2025 (Updated: 19:13 GMT 22.02.2025)
© Sputnik / Maxim BlinovFlags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow.
Flags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2025
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling Russia a global power shows how the Trump administration realizes that the world order is shifting, retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
“The US realizes that there are other interests besides the West, multipolar environment is developing and they need to respect other great powers, for sure Russia and China,” elaborated Rasmussen.
This week, Rubio said that Russia is a global power and that the United States thus has to maintain some kind of communication with Moscow.
