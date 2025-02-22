https://sputnikglobe.com/20250222/starlink-shutdown-a-ticking-time-bomb-for-ukraines-armed-forces-1121597428.html

Starlink Shutdown: A Ticking Time Bomb for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Elon Musk’s threat to cut off Starlink may deal “the most powerful military-technical blow to combat capabilities of Ukrainian armed forces,” veteran military and international affairs specialist Andrei Koshkin told Sputnik.

The possible shutdown would mean that the Ukrainian troops would be unable to:The Starlink ultimatum testifies to Donald Trump's determination to achieve his goals, Koshkin said.It could put serious pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky to accept Trump’s rare earth metals deal.

