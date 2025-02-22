https://sputnikglobe.com/20250222/starlink-shutdown-a-ticking-time-bomb-for-ukraines-armed-forces-1121597428.html
Starlink Shutdown: A Ticking Time Bomb for Ukraine's Armed Forces
Elon Musk’s threat to cut off Starlink may deal “the most powerful military-technical blow to combat capabilities of Ukrainian armed forces,” veteran military and international affairs specialist Andrei Koshkin told Sputnik.
The possible shutdown would mean that the Ukrainian troops would be unable to:The Starlink ultimatum testifies to Donald Trump's determination to achieve his goals, Koshkin said.It could put serious pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky to accept Trump’s rare earth metals deal.
The possible shutdown would mean that the Ukrainian troops would be unable to:
coordinate their artillery strikes
launch and pilot unmanned aerial vehicles – not least reconnaissance drones – and unmanned surface vessels
exchange messages, including on tactical information
use satellite telecommunications
The Starlink ultimatum testifies to Donald Trump's determination to achieve his goals, Koshkin said.
It could put serious pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky to accept Trump’s rare earth metals deal.