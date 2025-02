https://sputnikglobe.com/20250224/russia-open-to-us-russian-economic-cooperation-rdif-head-1121599239.html

Russia Open to US-Russian Economic Cooperation - RDIF Head

Russia Open to US-Russian Economic Cooperation - RDIF Head

Russia is open to US-Russian economic cooperation, which is key to increasing the sustainability of the global economy, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.

"Russia is open to US-Russian economic cooperation and believes that such cooperation is key to increasing the sustainability of the global economy," Dmitriev said on social media.

