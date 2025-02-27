https://sputnikglobe.com/20250227/how-biden-facilitated-the-trafficking-and-exploitation-of-migrant-children-on-a-monstrous-scale-1121604718.html

How Biden Facilitated the Trafficking and Exploitation of Migrant Children on a Monstrous Scale

Democratic lawmakers and activists are pushing back against Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, accusing the president of a lack of empathy. But there’s nothing compassionate about the policies of his predecessors, who not only lost track of tens of thousands of migrant children, but eased the work of criminals engaged in their systematic abuse.

Independent investigators, whistleblowers and a handful of MAGA lawmakers have spent years detailing the horrific risks underage illegal immigrants face when they come to the US, from forced labor and sexual exploitation to ‘recycling’ by traffickers who match them with strangers to ease adults' entry into the US.Documented abuse has been rampant, and includes:“Organ harvesting is real,” retired patrol agent J.J. Carrell told a shocked panel at the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement.The Biden administration has not even tried to disguise the dark direction of some of its immigration-related directives as they applied to children, with its DoJ moving in May 2024 to partially terminate the Flores Agreement – which provided limited court supervision for unaccompanied children in HHS custody.The agreement was settled in 1997 after hard-fought legal battles with the explicit purpose of tackling allegations of the widespread mistreatment of migrant children entering the US going back to the 1980s.Amid damning revelations and scandals surrounding elite pedophilia, child prostitution and trafficking rings, run by odious figures such as Jeffrey Epstein while authorities spent years looking the other way, is conspiratorial to ask why the US government facilitated policies seemingly deliberately designed to result in so many ‘lost’ migrant children?

