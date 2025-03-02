https://sputnikglobe.com/20250302/scott-ritter-us-had-its-fingers-in-every-aspect-of-ukrainian-pie-1121613955.html

Scott Ritter: US Had Its fingers in Every Aspect of Ukrainian Pie

Scott Ritter: US Had Its fingers in Every Aspect of Ukrainian Pie

Sputnik International

Aside from preparing Ukraine for guerrilla warfare and conducting anti-Russia propaganda operations, the US and the CIA built 20 bases throughout the country, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.

2025-03-02T19:17+0000

2025-03-02T19:17+0000

2025-03-02T19:17+0000

analysis

scott ritter

ukraine

us

hunter biden

volodymyr zelensky

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118818858_0:0:3323:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_c89166451c562f52925d3c993561f077.jpg

Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the major Ukrainian energy company Burisma also shows that “the United States had its fingers in every aspect of the Ukrainian economic pie.”Ukraine, Ritter explained, is just a tool US tried using to defeat Russia - a tool that wasn't even aware of "every aspect of this grand plan.""A hammer doesn’t know the intent of an architect. America was the architect of Ukrainian project. Ukraine is just the hammer, just like Europe,” he said.Commenting on the recent clash between JD Vance and Zelensky, Ritter noted that Vance is "the vice president of the United States, who has received some of the best intelligence there is about the reality of Ukraine.”“Zelensky is an actor who reads from a script as part of a play that's being controlled by others," he remarked.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

scott ritter, jd vance ukraine situation, us involvement in ukraine