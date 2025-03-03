https://sputnikglobe.com/20250303/zelenskys-lies-exposed-did-palantir-give-trump--vance-the-real-ukraine-intel-1121614879.html

Zelensky’s Lies Exposed: Did Palantir Give Trump & Vance the Real Ukraine Intel?

While Volodymyr Zelensky brazenly questioned JD Vance’s knowledge of Ukraine in the White House slapdown, Donald Trump and his veep may have already exposed all his corrupt schemes.

Palantir Turns Ukraine Into an AI War Lab Time Magazine boasted that tech giant Palantir Technologies embedded its state-of-the-art analytics AI software into Ukraine's government operations in June 2022. Palantir’s Deep Ties to the CIA, Pentagon… and Trump Founded in 2003, Palantir was backed by the CIA’s venture arm, In-Q-Tel, and worked on US-NATO operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. Rumors suggest Palantir’s AI may have been used by Elon Musk’s DOGE team, hinting that Kiev’s schemes could already be exposed, much like USAID’s murky dealings.

