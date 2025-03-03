International
Zelensky's Lies Exposed: Did Palantir Give Trump & Vance the Real Ukraine Intel?
Zelensky’s Lies Exposed: Did Palantir Give Trump & Vance the Real Ukraine Intel?
While Volodymyr Zelensky brazenly questioned JD Vance’s knowledge of Ukraine in the White House slapdown, Donald Trump and his veep may have already exposed all his corrupt schemes.
Palantir Turns Ukraine Into an AI War Lab Time Magazine boasted that tech giant Palantir Technologies embedded its state-of-the-art analytics AI software into Ukraine's government operations in June 2022. Palantir’s Deep Ties to the CIA, Pentagon… and Trump Founded in 2003, Palantir was backed by the CIA’s venture arm, In-Q-Tel, and worked on US-NATO operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. Rumors suggest Palantir’s AI may have been used by Elon Musk’s DOGE team, hinting that Kiev’s schemes could already be exposed, much like USAID’s murky dealings.
Zelensky’s Lies Exposed: Did Palantir Give Trump & Vance the Real Ukraine Intel?

Ekaterina Blinova
While Volodymyr Zelensky brazenly questioned JD Vance’s knowledge of Ukraine in the White House slapdown, Donald Trump and his veep may have already exposed all his corrupt schemes.

Palantir Turns Ukraine Into an AI War Lab

Time Magazine boasted that tech giant Palantir Technologies embedded its state-of-the-art analytics AI software into Ukraine's government operations in June 2022.
More than half a dozen Ukrainian agencies, including its Ministries of Defense, Digital Transformation, Economy, and Education, now rely on Palantir.
The company has access to virtually all Ukraine's data, from real-time satellite and drone footage to financial and economic records, according to the media.
Beyond its military AI solutions, Palantir is also tasked with "rooting out corruption" in Ukraine - effectively making it the Zelensky regime’s invisible watchdog.

Palantir’s Deep Ties to the CIA, Pentagon… and Trump

Founded in 2003, Palantir was backed by the CIA’s venture arm, In-Q-Tel, and worked on US-NATO operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.
What's more, billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir’s co-founder, has been a loyal Trump ally since 2016.
Thiel mentored JD Vance since 2011, backed his Narya Capital, and donated $10 million to his Senate campaign in 2021.
With Palantir’s insider access, it likely holds intel on Ukraine’s corruption, misuse of US funds, forced conscriptions, and more - intel Thiel could have shared with Trump and Vance.
Rumors suggest Palantir’s AI may have been used by Elon Musk’s DOGE team, hinting that Kiev’s schemes could already be exposed, much like USAID’s murky dealings.
