Euro-Atlanticists’ Expansion Into Central Asia Aims to Tackle Criticism of West's Dominance – Moscow

Central Asia is a topic of a Valdai Discussion Club conference , attended by more than 50 experts and political figures from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

2025-03-04T14:30+0000

2025-03-04T14:30+0000

2025-03-04T14:36+0000

"Euro-Atlanticists already mentally linked Central Asia to Western Europe via the South Caucasus in order to reduce these regions’ interest in cooperation with Russia,” Alexander Sternik, director of the Third Department of the CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told a Valdai Discussion Club conference.He was echoed by Fyodor Lukyanov, director of research at the Valdai Discussion Club, who noted that external players, who are not part of Central Asia, do their best to tear out individual parts of the region and use them in their own interests.More than 50 experts and political figures from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took part in the Valdai Club conference titled "Russia and Central Asia: Cooperation in a Multipolar World."

2025

