https://sputnikglobe.com/20250305/55-years-of-global-nuclear-non-proliferation-1121619540.html

55 Years of Global Nuclear Non-Proliferation

55 Years of Global Nuclear Non-Proliferation

Sputnik International

On March 5, 1970, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (or NPT for short) entered into force.

2025-03-05T19:28+0000

2025-03-05T19:28+0000

2025-03-05T19:28+0000

multimedia

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121619204_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b81cfd0086d28eea15d2a337866da4fa.png

The treaty is meant to prevent the spread of nuclear armaments and nuclear weapon tech around the globe and to promote the goal of nuclear disarmament. So far, 191 of the world’s states have become parties to the NPT. Want to know which countries (including those that possess nuclear weapons) still haven’t joined this treaty and what state actually withdrew from the NPT? Have a look!

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, инфографика