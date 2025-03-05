https://sputnikglobe.com/20250305/55-years-of-global-nuclear-non-proliferation-1121619540.html
55 Years of Global Nuclear Non-Proliferation
On March 5, 1970, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (or NPT for short) entered into force.
The treaty is meant to prevent the spread of nuclear armaments and nuclear weapon tech around the globe and to promote the goal of nuclear disarmament. So far, 191 of the world’s states have become parties to the NPT. Want to know which countries (including those that possess nuclear weapons) still haven’t joined this treaty and what state actually withdrew from the NPT? Have a look!
The treaty is meant to prevent the spread of nuclear armaments and nuclear weapon tech around the globe and to promote the goal of nuclear disarmament. So far, 191 of the world’s states have become parties to the NPT.
Want to know which countries (including those that possess nuclear weapons) still haven’t joined this treaty and what state actually withdrew from the NPT? Have a look!