https://sputnikglobe.com/20250305/zelenskys-new-ceasefire-offer-shows-hes-back-to-his-old-jokes-1121619018.html

Zelensky's New 'Ceasefire' Offer Shows He's Back to His Old Jokes

Zelensky's New 'Ceasefire' Offer Shows He's Back to His Old Jokes

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian leader's latest so-called ‘peace offer,’ which the ex-comedian claims could help end the conflict, has zero chance to succeed as it contains NO NEW proposals, a source in military and diplomatic circles has said.

2025-03-05T19:07+0000

2025-03-05T19:07+0000

2025-03-05T19:07+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

ceasefire

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116809167_0:277:3000:1965_1920x0_80_0_0_4d69d2814bdb8229ff28cf99539157e3.jpg

A 'Truce at Sea'No Attacks on Energy InfrastructureThus, it seems highly likely that Volodymyr Zelensky simply wants to use his old tricks to gain an advantage over Russia, and is not really interested in peace.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zelensky ceasefire offer, ukraine peace proposal, black sea grain initiative