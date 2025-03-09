https://sputnikglobe.com/20250309/five-eyes-would-go-blind-without-us-backing-us-army-vet-and-intel-specialist-1121627822.html

Five Eyes Would Go Blind Without US Backing: US Army Vet and Intel Specialist

Britain's intelligence establishment reportedly started "rationing" what info to pass on to the US after Trump's election, and his thrashing of Zelensky at the White House last month has sparked talk of a 'breakaway' 'Four Eyes' intel-sharing pact. Sputnik reached out to a leading US intelligence specialist for details on what this could entail.

Sources told The Mail on Sunday that while joint work intercepting electronic communications could be ‘hard to disentangle’, human intelligence by agents on the ground could be held back from being shared with the US, especially “raw intelligence, which can be very exposing of sources if it falls into the wrong hands.”Diplomatic sources, meanwhile, told the newspaper that the US intelligence establishment is “in a state of panic” over Trump’s approach, and actively destroying files on assets in Russia.Five Eyes Without US is Nothing“The US share is huge,” retired US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik. “There’s very little the remaining Five Eyes would have without the US,” the observer noted, highlighting that America provides:If the Five Eyes were to break up, Rasmussen doesn’t exclude the creation of new, regional intel-sharing alliances, like:

