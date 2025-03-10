https://sputnikglobe.com/20250310/which-of-europes-weapons-would-turn-into-scrap-if-us-pushes-a-kill-switch-1121629330.html

Which of Europe's Weapons Would Turn Into Scrap if US Pushes a Kill Switch?

Europe’s severe dependence on US weapons means that, were the US to pull the plug on its military cooperation with the EU and UK, the latter would have a serious problem on their hands.

F-35 – these warplanes depend on US Autonomic Logistics Information System for maintenance support and software updates.Drones – US-made UAVs employed by European powers, such as the ubiquitous MQ-9 Reaper, depend on US satellite communications and software support.Trident missiles – the UK nuclear option primarily consists of US-made Trident submarine-launched ballistic missiles, which regularly undergo maintenance in the United States.US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile systems also depend on US information sharing.Other advanced US weapons integrated with US communication and satellite systems, which could be affected by a potential cessation of US information support, include surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft such as:

