https://sputnikglobe.com/20250310/which-of-europes-weapons-would-turn-into-scrap-if-us-pushes-a-kill-switch-1121629330.html
Which of Europe's Weapons Would Turn Into Scrap if US Pushes a Kill Switch?
Which of Europe's Weapons Would Turn Into Scrap if US Pushes a Kill Switch?
Sputnik International
Europe’s severe dependence on US weapons means that, were the US to pull the plug on its military cooperation with the EU and UK, the latter would have a serious problem on their hands.
2025-03-10T19:09+0000
2025-03-10T19:09+0000
2025-03-10T19:09+0000
military
military & intelligence
european union (eu)
us
mq-9 reaper
trident
p-8 poseidon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119991221_0:84:3072:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_2c7499cd7a0c2cee90e3809ea0a228dd.jpg
F-35 – these warplanes depend on US Autonomic Logistics Information System for maintenance support and software updates.Drones – US-made UAVs employed by European powers, such as the ubiquitous MQ-9 Reaper, depend on US satellite communications and software support.Trident missiles – the UK nuclear option primarily consists of US-made Trident submarine-launched ballistic missiles, which regularly undergo maintenance in the United States.US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile systems also depend on US information sharing.Other advanced US weapons integrated with US communication and satellite systems, which could be affected by a potential cessation of US information support, include surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft such as:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119991221_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77bb11e6940be1764fe312c7a6d42ad1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us weapons in europe, us eu military cooperation
us weapons in europe, us eu military cooperation
Which of Europe's Weapons Would Turn Into Scrap if US Pushes a Kill Switch?
Europe’s severe dependence on US weapons means that, were the US to pull the plug on its military cooperation with the EU and UK, the latter would have a serious problem on their hands.
F-35 – these warplanes depend on US Autonomic Logistics Information System for maintenance support and software updates.
Drones – US-made UAVs employed by European powers, such as the ubiquitous MQ-9 Reaper, depend on US satellite communications and software support.
Trident missiles – the UK nuclear option primarily consists of US-made Trident submarine-launched ballistic missiles, which regularly undergo maintenance in the United States.
US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile systems also depend on US information sharing.
Other advanced US weapons integrated with US communication and satellite systems, which could be affected by a potential cessation of US information support, include surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft such as: