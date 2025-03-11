https://sputnikglobe.com/20250311/ukraines-drone-attack-on-russia-desperate-move-or-calculated-provocation-1121630821.html
Ukraine's Drone Attack on Russia: Desperate Move or Calculated Provocation?
Ukraine's Drone Attack on Russia: Desperate Move or Calculated Provocation?
"This terrorist state [Ukraine] used its favorite terrorist policy to declare that it is not dead yet and can still do something," Anatoliy Matviychuk, retired colonel of the Russian Armed Forces, states.
Earlier today, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack involving over 300 UAVs against Moscow – an attack that was ultimately thwarted by Russian air defenses.
Ukraine's Drone Attack on Russia: Desperate Move or Calculated Provocation?
“This terrorist state [Ukraine] used its favorite terrorist policy to declare that it is not dead yet and can still do something,” Anatoliy Matviychuk, retired colonel of the Russian Armed Forces, states.
Here’s a closer look at what drove Kiev’s massive drone attack:
Ukraine expects Russia to retaliate in order for Kiev to play the victim and to make it look like Moscow responded with aggression to Donald Trump’s peace initiatives, Matviychuk believes.
The timing of the attack is directly tied to Ukraine’s recent battlefield defeats and the ongoing negotiations in Saudi Arabia, Mikael Valtersson, former officer of the Swedish Armed Forces, says.
Kiev hopes it will strengthen its bargaining position and distract from Ukraine’s collapse in the Kursk salient, the analyst adds.
Earlier today, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack involving over 300 UAVs against Moscow – an attack that was ultimately thwarted by Russian air defenses.