Ukraine's Drone Attack on Russia: Desperate Move or Calculated Provocation?

Ukraine's Drone Attack on Russia: Desperate Move or Calculated Provocation?

“This terrorist state [Ukraine] used its favorite terrorist policy to declare that it is not dead yet and can still do something,” Anatoliy Matviychuk, retired colonel of the Russian Armed Forces, states.

Here’s a closer look at what drove Kiev’s massive drone attack:Earlier today, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack involving over 300 UAVs against Moscow – an attack that was ultimately thwarted by Russian air defenses.

News

