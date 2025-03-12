International
WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Sergey Lavrov Explains How Nuclear Powers Should Talk With One Another
WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Sergey Lavrov Explains How Nuclear Powers Should Talk With One Another
Russia's top diplomat offered insight into poignant geopolitical issues such as the Ukrainian conflict, Russia’s relationship with China and the prospects of dialogue between Moscow and Washington in an interview with American social media personalities Andrew Napolitano, Larry Johnson and Mario Nawfal.
sergey lavrov
larry johnson
russia
us
china
Nuclear powers, Lavrov suggests, should converse with one another instead of engaging in a shouting match.
FULL INTERVIEW: Sergey Lavrov Explains How Nuclear Powers Should Talk With One Another
Russia's top diplomat offered insight into poignant geopolitical issues such as the Ukrainian conflict, Russia’s relationship with China and the prospects of dialogue between Moscow and Washington in an interview with American social media personalities Andrew Napolitano, Larry Johnson and Mario Nawfal.
WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Sergey Lavrov Explains How Nuclear Powers Should Talk With One Another

12:00 GMT 12.03.2025
Russia's top diplomat offered insight into poignant geopolitical issues such as the Ukrainian conflict, Russia’s relationship with China and the prospects of dialogue between Moscow and Washington in an interview with American social media personalities Andrew Napolitano, Larry Johnson and Mario Nawfal.
