https://sputnikglobe.com/20250312/watch-full-interview-sergey-lavrov-explains-how-nuclear-powers-should-talk-with-one-another-1121631435.html

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Sergey Lavrov Explains How Nuclear Powers Should Talk With One Another

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Sergey Lavrov Explains How Nuclear Powers Should Talk With One Another

Sputnik International

Russia's top diplomat offered insight into poignant geopolitical issues such as the Ukrainian conflict, Russia’s relationship with China and the prospects of dialogue between Moscow and Washington in an interview with American social media personalities Andrew Napolitano, Larry Johnson and Mario Nawfal.

2025-03-12T12:00+0000

2025-03-12T12:00+0000

2025-03-12T13:02+0000

world

sergey lavrov

larry johnson

russia

us

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/0c/1121632325_0:0:1255:707_1920x0_80_0_0_ecda2c90663df3995b3828574762c9dd.jpg

Nuclear powers, Lavrov suggests, should converse with one another instead of engaging in a shouting match.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

FULL INTERVIEW: Sergey Lavrov Explains How Nuclear Powers Should Talk With One Another Sputnik International Russia's top diplomat offered insight into poignant geopolitical issues such as the Ukrainian conflict, Russia’s relationship with China and the prospects of dialogue between Moscow and Washington in an interview with American social media personalities Andrew Napolitano, Larry Johnson and Mario Nawfal. 2025-03-12T12:00+0000 true PT91M42S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov interview, mario nawfal, judge napolitano