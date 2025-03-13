https://sputnikglobe.com/20250313/ex-pentagon-analyst-on-putins-message-us-cant-solve-ukraines-peace-with-a-magic-wand-1121636181.html

Ex-Pentagon Analyst on Putin's Message: US Can't Solve Ukraine's Peace With a Magic Wand

The “general message” Vladimir Putin is sending to the West and the US is that he does want to achieve a permanent peace with Ukraine, but that such a complicated task cannot be solved by the US simply snapping its fingers, USAF Ret. Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowsky says.

“Obviously, Trump's overtures and his real desire for peace is extremely rare among American presidents,” Kwiatkowsky, a former US Department of Defense analyst, tells Sputnik.“But past reactions of the Zelensjy government when pressed have been dangerous, unpredictable, and terroristic in nature - including attacks to spill radiation in nuclear plants, and assassinations of both key Russian personnel like Lt General Kirilov and innocent civilians deep inside Russian territory.”The United States, “with partnering Russia,” are the only ones capable of becoming a “guarantor for any ceasefire” because they are “the only parties with any respect or military power in this conflict,” Kwiatkowsky suggests.Putin 'Out-Trumps Trump' With Strategic Ties to BelarusBy forging closer ties with Belarus, Putin is “out-trumping Trump, with regards to Trump's ideas about making Canada the ‘51st State’.” Karen Kwiatkowsky, a former US Department of Defense analyst, tells Sputnik.“Shared values, a massive bilateral economic trade, and shared national interests bond countries together, and make both of them more peaceful and more propserous. From my American perspective, this should have been the tone of Trump's message to Canada, rather than aggression and denigration,” Kwiatkowsky says.US, EU and NATO Cannot Be Trusted to Oversee Ukrainian Conflict CeasefireFrance and Germany previously "laughed about how they used the Minsk Accords to buy time to use Ukraine against Russia," independent researcher and geopolitical analyst Dr. Greg Simons says."I mean, you just cannot trust these people [Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel], and they've burned all their bridges."Instead, countries like India or others from the Global South may be more suitable.Ukraine, which is “getting pushed back” along the front line at this time, is the party interested in a pause in fighting, not Russia that is “winning on the battlefield,” Simons remarks.So, claims that Russia should pull back its forces under a potential peace deal are pure delusion.“Debt is paid by the loser. Russia is not the loser,” he adds.

