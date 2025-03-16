https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/distance-is-shrinking-in-russian-us-negotiations-on-ukraine---witkoff-1121644120.html

Distance is Shrinking in Russian-US Negotiations on Ukraine - Witkoff

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he had discussed the results of his trip to Russia with US President Donald Trump and that the US leader expected the Ukraine conflict to be resolved within weeks.

"The president uses the timeframe weeks - and I do not disagree with him. I am really hopeful that we are going to see some real progress here," Witkoff told CNN. The US special representative also called his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin "equally positive" and focused on finding solutions to the Ukrainian crisis. "We're bridging the gap between two sides," the envoy added.

