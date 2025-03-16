https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/distance-is-shrinking-in-russian-us-negotiations-on-ukraine---witkoff-1121644120.html
Distance is Shrinking in Russian-US Negotiations on Ukraine - Witkoff
Distance is Shrinking in Russian-US Negotiations on Ukraine - Witkoff
Sputnik International
US Special Representative Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he had discussed the results of his trip to Russia with US President Donald Trump and that the US leader expected the Ukraine conflict to be resolved within weeks.
2025-03-16T13:58+0000
2025-03-16T13:58+0000
2025-03-16T13:58+0000
world
donald trump
russia
ukraine
negotiations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_a89bea0d042761c8588bf05ed990d0fa.jpg
"The president uses the timeframe weeks - and I do not disagree with him. I am really hopeful that we are going to see some real progress here," Witkoff told CNN. The US special representative also called his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin "equally positive" and focused on finding solutions to the Ukrainian crisis. "We're bridging the gap between two sides," the envoy added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250315/russia-needs-permanent-end-to-ukraine-crisis-not-minsk-30-style-pause---ex-us-marine-1121641232.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d11baf01af7028bbef9e7f05d8d7140.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us special representative steve witkoff, us president donald trump, us leader expected the ukraine conflict to be resolved
us special representative steve witkoff, us president donald trump, us leader expected the ukraine conflict to be resolved
Distance is Shrinking in Russian-US Negotiations on Ukraine - Witkoff
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Special Representative Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he had discussed the results of his trip to Russia with US President Donald Trump and that the US leader expected the Ukraine conflict to be resolved within weeks.
"The president uses the timeframe weeks - and I do not disagree with him. I am really hopeful that we are going to see some real progress here," Witkoff told CNN.
The US special representative also called his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin "equally positive" and focused on finding solutions to the Ukrainian crisis.
"We're bridging the gap between two sides," the envoy added.