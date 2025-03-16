International
Distance is Shrinking in Russian-US Negotiations on Ukraine - Witkoff
Distance is Shrinking in Russian-US Negotiations on Ukraine - Witkoff
US Special Representative Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he had discussed the results of his trip to Russia with US President Donald Trump and that the US leader expected the Ukraine conflict to be resolved within weeks.
2025-03-16T13:58+0000
2025-03-16T13:58+0000
"The president uses the timeframe weeks - and I do not disagree with him. I am really hopeful that we are going to see some real progress here," Witkoff told CNN. The US special representative also called his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin "equally positive" and focused on finding solutions to the Ukrainian crisis. "We're bridging the gap between two sides," the envoy added.
Distance is Shrinking in Russian-US Negotiations on Ukraine - Witkoff

13:58 GMT 16.03.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Special Representative Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he had discussed the results of his trip to Russia with US President Donald Trump and that the US leader expected the Ukraine conflict to be resolved within weeks.
"The president uses the timeframe weeks - and I do not disagree with him. I am really hopeful that we are going to see some real progress here," Witkoff told CNN.
The US special representative also called his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin "equally positive" and focused on finding solutions to the Ukrainian crisis.
Group photo at Independence Palace in Minsk after restricted attendance peace talks on Ukraine held by Russian, German, French and Ukrainian leaders, February 11, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2025
Analysis
Russia Needs Permanent End to Ukraine Crisis, Not Minsk 3.0-Style Pause - Ex-US Marine
Yesterday, 15:35 GMT
"We're bridging the gap between two sides," the envoy added.
