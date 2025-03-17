https://sputnikglobe.com/20250317/putin-greets-6th-arctic-territory-of-dialogue-forum-participants-1121647123.html

Putin Greets 6th ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ Forum Participants

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a greeting to the participants, organizers, and guests of the 6th ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ International Arctic Forum, which will take place on 26–27 March in Russia’s Arctic zone.

In his greeting, Vladimir Putin noted that the meeting is being held for the first time in Murmansk — a city that could rightly be considered Russia’s gateway to the Arctic.The Forum will bring together representatives of government bodies, prominent scientists and experts.Together they will engage in comprehensive discussions on regional security and cooperation, as well as support for ground-breaking projects in energy, infrastructure and environmental protection.There will also be the opportunity to share views on the potential to implement crucial research and cultural programmes.That would be achieved through the creation of modern jobs, economic revival and boosting the social sphere, he explained, adding that the Russian Arctic offers a wealth of opportunities for growth and progress."We are committed to working together with all interested partner nations and intergovernmental organizations in this major endeavour," he assured.Putin also highlighted the importance of improving the region’s transport network, including the port, railway and aviation sectors, and establishing year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route.The Forum business program includes about 20 sessions divided into four thematic tracks: ‘The Arctic and the Northern Sea Route: Competing on the Global Stage’, ‘The Arctic and the Northern Sea Route: A Magnet for Investment’, ‘The Arctic and the Northern Sea Route: Developing Key Settlements’ and ‘International Cooperation and the Environment’.The business program also includes a joint meeting of the commissions of the State Council of the Russian Federation in the areas of ‘Northern Sea Route and the Arctic’, ‘Efficient Transport System’ and ‘International Cooperation and Export’.The sixth ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ International Arctic Forum is a key platform for discussing important issues of socio-economic development of the Arctic territories and elaboration of multilateral mechanisms for joint disclosure and effective development of the powerful resource potential of the Arctic region.The Forum is co-organized by ROSATOM, strategic partner ROSSETI, strategic scientific partner the Kurchatov Institute, communication partner MAER Media Holding, business program partners VTB Bank (PAO), NOVATEK, Nornickel and PhosAgro and business partner VEB.RF.

