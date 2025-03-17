International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainians Abandon Arsenal of Rifles, Drones, and Vehicles While Fleeing the Kursk Region
Ukrainians Abandon Arsenal of Rifles, Drones, and Vehicles While Fleeing the Kursk Region
After liberating Cherkasskoye Porechnoye and Kositsa, Russian soldiers from the Sever Battlegroup are revealing what they discovered.
The footage shows burned Ukrainian equipment, foreign ammunition and weapons left behind by the Ukrainian military. In particular, the chief of staff of the battalion with the call sign "Vostok" showed a Ukrainian-made hand grenade launcher based on American designs, American ammunition, Czech grenade launchers and machine guns, a Swedish hand grenade launcher, a Singaporean grenade launcher, and a Javelin AAWS-M.
Ukrainians Abandon Arsenal of Rifles, Drones, and Vehicles While Fleeing the Kursk Region

10:46 GMT 17.03.2025 (Updated: 12:12 GMT 17.03.2025)
After liberating Cherkasskoye Porechnoye and Kositsa, Russian soldiers from the Sever Battlegroup are revealing what they discovered.
The footage shows burned Ukrainian equipment, foreign ammunition and weapons left behind by the Ukrainian military. In particular, the chief of staff of the battalion with the call sign "Vostok" showed a Ukrainian-made hand grenade launcher based on American designs, American ammunition, Czech grenade launchers and machine guns, a Swedish hand grenade launcher, a Singaporean grenade launcher, and a Javelin AAWS-M.
