Ukrainians Abandon Arsenal of Rifles, Drones, and Vehicles While Fleeing the Kursk Region

After liberating Cherkasskoye Porechnoye and Kositsa, Russian soldiers from the Sever Battlegroup are revealing what they discovered.

2025-03-17T10:46+0000

The footage shows burned Ukrainian equipment, foreign ammunition and weapons left behind by the Ukrainian military. In particular, the chief of staff of the battalion with the call sign "Vostok" showed a Ukrainian-made hand grenade launcher based on American designs, American ammunition, Czech grenade launchers and machine guns, a Swedish hand grenade launcher, a Singaporean grenade launcher, and a Javelin AAWS-M.

