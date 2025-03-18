https://sputnikglobe.com/20250318/clout-and-money-primary-objectives-of-macrons-nuclear-posturing-1121651046.html

Clout and Money: Primary Objectives of Macron's Nuclear Posturing

Clout and Money: Primary Objectives of Macron's Nuclear Posturing

Sputnik International

Plans to deploy French nuclear weapons on Germany’s doorstep are meant to “position France as Europe's main defender” before Berlin is able seize that role, international relations and Russian affairs analyst Gilbert Doctorow told Sputnik.

2025-03-18T15:58+0000

2025-03-18T15:58+0000

2025-03-18T17:04+0000

analysis

europe

france

germany

nuclear weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105918/65/1059186525_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_fc7e851363fd756945bccd54da2af3c0.jpg

“Moreover, the French are seeking not just political capital but plain monetary capital: France's nuclear force de frappe is outdated, in need of renewal and in need of great expansion,” he added.This move is also meant to insulate Europe from the consequences of sabotaging the US peace initiatives in Ukraine, with France providing an alternative to the US nuclear umbrella in case the latter were to be withdrawn.Macron Wants to 'Restore French Primacy in EU' Through NukesFrance’s plans to extend its nuclear umbrella to Germany are the product of Europe concluding that the US under Trump “is no longer committed to NATO and the EU,” geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon tells Sputnik.At the same time, Macron may be seeking to become the “head of a more federal, united Europe” once his tenure as French president ends.“This is all part of the plan to make Europe a more independent and sovereign quasi-State between the continental super-nations of US, Russia, India and China and perhaps tomorrow united Latin America, South East Asia and Africa,” de Gourdon postulates.

france

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france germany nuclear weapons, europe nuclear deterrent