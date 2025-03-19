International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250319/-could-the-west--ukraine-subvert-a-deal-with-russia---again-1121651954.html
Could the West & Ukraine Subvert a Deal With Russia - Again?
Could the West & Ukraine Subvert a Deal With Russia - Again?
Sputnik International
The current US attempts to broker a ceasefire are overshadowed by the reality that prior Western guarantees for Ukraine were exploited to buy time for... 19.03.2025, Sputnik International
2025-03-19T14:48+0000
2025-03-19T14:48+0000
world
russia
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/13/1121652091_2:0:690:387_1920x0_80_0_0_de5a31d89602e0168b8c4857ec89b796.jpg
The Minsk Accords and the 2022 talks in Gomel, both of which were sabotaged by Ukraine “with tacit Western approval,” highlight this fact. Although Ukraine in 2022 enjoyed unlimited Western support, humiliating defeats it suffered left Ukraine in a "far weaker position.” The West today is also divided and “less willing to sacrifice economic interests for a war with no decisive endgame.” Monitoring, potentially led by non-NATO-aligned actors, could be an option for a current ceasefire, Marsili stressed.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/13/1121652091_174:0:690:387_1920x0_80_0_0_c2641d870a2b1714cd6cecfb7eeb06f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown
russia, ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown

Could the West & Ukraine Subvert a Deal With Russia - Again?

14:48 GMT 19.03.2025
Ukraine crisis
Ukraine crisis - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2025
Subscribe
The current US attempts to broker a ceasefire are overshadowed by the reality that prior Western guarantees for Ukraine were exploited to buy time for rearmament, Dr. Marco Marsili, Researcher at Ca Foscari University of Venice, told Sputnik.
The Minsk Accords and the 2022 talks in Gomel, both of which were sabotaged by Ukraine “with tacit Western approval,” highlight this fact.
Although Ukraine in 2022 enjoyed unlimited Western support, humiliating defeats it suffered left Ukraine in a "far weaker position.”
The West today is also divided and “less willing to sacrifice economic interests for a war with no decisive endgame.”
Monitoring, potentially led by non-NATO-aligned actors, could be an option for a current ceasefire, Marsili stressed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала