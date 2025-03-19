https://sputnikglobe.com/20250319/-could-the-west--ukraine-subvert-a-deal-with-russia---again-1121651954.html
Could the West & Ukraine Subvert a Deal With Russia - Again?
The Minsk Accords and the 2022 talks in Gomel, both of which were sabotaged by Ukraine “with tacit Western approval,” highlight this fact. Although Ukraine in 2022 enjoyed unlimited Western support, humiliating defeats it suffered left Ukraine in a "far weaker position.” The West today is also divided and “less willing to sacrifice economic interests for a war with no decisive endgame.” Monitoring, potentially led by non-NATO-aligned actors, could be an option for a current ceasefire, Marsili stressed.
Could the West & Ukraine Subvert a Deal With Russia - Again?
