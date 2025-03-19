https://sputnikglobe.com/20250319/russian-soldiers-safely-return-from-ukraine-controlled-territory-1121653212.html

Russian Soldiers Safely Return From Ukraine-Controlled Territory

Sputnik International

As a result of the negotiation process, 175 Russian soldiers were returned from territory controlled by Ukraine , Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

prisoner swap

prisoner release

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/13/1121653282_0:12:1107:635_1920x0_80_0_0_2dd13cf2f12c1dfc5a73b8d5bd569a8c.png

Similarly, Russia handed over 175 Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as 22 seriously wounded prisoners as a gesture of goodwill. The returned Russian military personnel are in the territory of Belarus, they are provided with psychological and medical assistance and can contact their relatives. During their phone call on Tuesday, Putin informed Trump about the planned 175-for-175 prisoner swap.

