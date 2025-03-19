https://sputnikglobe.com/20250319/trumps-latest-statements-on-ukraine-mostly-true---us-media--1121652358.html
Trump’s Latest Statements on Ukraine ‘MOSTLY TRUE’ - US Media
Trump’s Latest Statements on Ukraine ‘MOSTLY TRUE’ - US Media
Sputnik International
POTUS’ remarks come amid a “steady diet of disinformation” about Ukraine that Western audiences have been fed for more than a decade, The Hills contributor... 19.03.2025, Sputnik International
2025-03-19T14:51+0000
2025-03-19T14:51+0000
2025-03-19T14:51+0000
world
us
donald trump
ukraine
nato
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121617932_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0dab8c8814d3077a072cdccf3f24edac.jpg
He points to an array of Ukraine-related facts that the Western public should have known: 📷Right-wing Ukrainian militants were the ones who triggered the 2014 Maidan violence which led to resignation of then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych 📷Zelensky added fuel to the fire of “a wider war” by violating the Minsk peace agreements and seeking NATO military aid and membership 📷Zelensky campaigned in 2019 on a pledge to prevent further war, but reneged after winning the elections, “apparently less concerned about risking war than looking weak on Russia.” 📷The subsequent increase in weapons imports from NATO countries by the Zelensky regime proved the last straw for Russian President Vladimir Putin 📷Former US President Joe Biden “contributed crucially” to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict by failing to force Zelensky to comply with Putin’s request to implement the Minsk accords 📷If Trump had been the US president at the time, he wouldn’t have provided Zelensky with “such a blank check”, which emboldened Ukraine and further sparked the standoff.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121617932_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79576abe94f1d2b5d7acb81cc3bb1405.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, ukraine, nato, ukrainian crisis
us, donald trump, ukraine, nato, ukrainian crisis
Trump’s Latest Statements on Ukraine ‘MOSTLY TRUE’ - US Media
POTUS’ remarks come amid a “steady diet of disinformation” about Ukraine that Western audiences have been fed for more than a decade, The Hills contributor, Alan Kuperman, underscores.
He points to an array of Ukraine-related facts that the Western public should have known:
📷Right-wing Ukrainian militants were the ones who triggered the 2014 Maidan violence which led to resignation of then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych
📷Zelensky added fuel to the fire of “a wider war” by violating the Minsk peace agreements and seeking NATO military aid and membership
📷Zelensky campaigned in 2019 on a pledge to prevent further war, but reneged after winning the elections, “apparently less concerned about risking war than looking weak on Russia.”
📷The subsequent increase in weapons imports from NATO countries by the Zelensky regime proved the last straw for Russian President Vladimir Putin
📷Former US President Joe Biden “contributed crucially” to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict by failing to force Zelensky to comply with Putin’s request to implement the Minsk accords
📷If Trump had been the US president at the time, he wouldn’t have provided Zelensky with “such a blank check”, which emboldened Ukraine and further sparked the standoff.