International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250319/ukraine-militants-burned-family-alive-with-drone-strike---eyewitness-1121652950.html
Ukraine Militants Burned Family Alive with Drone Strike - Eyewitness
Ukraine Militants Burned Family Alive with Drone Strike - Eyewitness
Sputnik International
Eyewitness recalls the terrors of Ukrainian occupation. 19.03.2025, Sputnik International
2025-03-19T15:02+0000
2025-03-19T15:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/13/1121652797_97:0:1162:599_1920x0_80_0_0_efba6e5816427f53645d73d2122eff28.png
The whole family burned alive’ – a resident of the recently liberated Sudzha in the Kursk region recalls the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a civilian vehicle.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/13/1121652797_230:0:1029:599_1920x0_80_0_0_504ba27f224158da15003e7afd6ee2a2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian crisis

Ukraine Militants Burned Family Alive with Drone Strike - Eyewitness

15:02 GMT 19.03.2025
Ukraine terror eyewitness
Ukraine terror eyewitness - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2025
Subscribe
Eyewitness recalls the terrors of Ukrainian occupation.
The whole family burned alive’ – a resident of the recently liberated Sudzha in the Kursk region recalls the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a civilian vehicle.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала