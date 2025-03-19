Ukraine Militants Burned Family Alive with Drone Strike - Eyewitness
Ukraine terror eyewitness
Subscribe
Eyewitness recalls the terrors of Ukrainian occupation.
The whole family burned alive’ – a resident of the recently liberated Sudzha in the Kursk region recalls the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a civilian vehicle.
📹 ‘The whole family burned alive’ – a resident of the recently liberated Sudzha in the Kursk region recalls the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a civilian vehicle. pic.twitter.com/CBeFczHqF0— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 19, 2025